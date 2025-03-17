Surprise at Lidl: The New Product You'll Use Most in Spring Causes a Stir

Lidl has launched an offer that will change the way you enjoy your outdoor adventures. This product, designed to enhance the experience of those who love nature, combines quality and functionality at an incredibly low price. If you're one of those who enjoy exploring new trails, this new product from Lidl will be your new best companion.

Stability and Comfort in Every Step

Lidl's product is designed to ensure stability and comfort during hikes. Thanks to its cushioning system, it reduces the impact on joints, providing greater comfort on uneven terrain. This detail is especially important for those who do trekking or hiking on difficult terrains, where impact absorption can make a big difference in fatigue and overall well-being.

In addition to cushioning, the ergonomic EVA grip provides a secure and comfortable hold. This means that the poles fit perfectly in the hand, even during long walks. The grip is designed to prevent slipping and provide optimal control, something essential when walking on unstable terrain.

| Lidl

The height of the poles is adjustable between 39.4 in. (100 cm) and 53.1 in. (135 cm), thanks to its two-section telescopic system. This feature allows people of different heights to use the same product, adjusting it to their needs. Additionally, the ability to adjust the height provides greater flexibility for those who prefer more or less support during their walk.

This model also includes removable baskets to prevent the pole from sinking into soft ground, which is ideal for use on different types of surfaces. The asphalt tips and non-slip baskets ensure optimal grip and prolonged use without the pole losing its functionality.

Everything You Need for Your Next Adventure

One of the great advantages of this product is its price. At only 11.99 euros per pole, it represents an economical option compared to other trekking poles available on the market. Often, products of this type can be expensive; however, Lidl has managed to offer a high-quality pole at an affordable price.

Additionally, with the Lidl discount, more people can access this tool for their hiking routes. This offer is especially attractive for those who need poles for an occasional walk or for those who want to equip themselves properly without spending too much money. The quality-price ratio of these trekking poles makes them a hard option to beat.

| Lidl

These poles are available on Lidl's online platform. This facilitates access to the product for those who prefer to shop online with free returns in stores. Their availability ensures that more people can take advantage of the offer, regardless of their location.

The ease of use, affordable price, and outstanding features make these poles an ideal option for trekking and hiking enthusiasts. With them, walkers can enjoy their outdoor activity with greater safety and comfort, without the need to spend large amounts of money on specialized equipment.

Prices and offers updated on 03/17/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes