This Is Mercadona's Healthiest €1 Delicacy: Exquisite and High-Quality

Mercadona has in its stores a product that is winning everyone over with its taste and benefits. This ingredient, which adapts to all types of recipes, has earned a place in many kitchens thanks to its versatility and quality. Perfect for those looking for healthy, economical, and delicious options, this product promises to be a staple in your pantry.

The Healthy Ingredient That Can't Be Missing in Your Kitchen

This Mercadona product is an excellent source of high-quality proteins, essential for muscle maintenance and development. Every 100 grams (3.5 oz) contains 14 grams of protein, making it a perfect option for those who practice sports or want to add more protein to their diet. Additionally, its low fat content makes it ideal for those following a calorie-controlled diet.

Another of its benefits is its low carbohydrate level. With only 2 grams per 100 grams (3.5 oz), this product is suitable for those following low-carb diets. It is also very low in calories, with only 99 kcal per 100 grams (3.5 oz), ideal for those who want to enjoy a delicious meal without adding many calories.

| Mercadona

This food is also a good source of calcium, vital for bone health. With 80 mg of calcium per 100 grams (3.5 oz), it is ideal for those looking to strengthen their bones or complement their daily intake of this mineral. Additionally, its high concentration of antioxidants can help combat cellular aging and strengthen the immune system.

Versatility and Use in the Kitchen

One of the main advantages of this product is its versatility in the kitchen, perfect for both sweet and savory preparations. For those looking for an easy and quick option, this food is perfect for preparing shakes or smoothies. Its smooth and creamy flavor blends perfectly with fruits like strawberries, bananas, or mangoes, creating a delicious and nutrient-rich shake.

It is also ideal for salads. It can be incorporated into a fresh salad along with avocado, tomatoes, and a touch of olive oil for a light and nutritious meal. For a healthy breakfast, this product is perfect to join whole-grain bread or crackers, providing a protein-rich and low-fat base.

This food can also be used as a base for healthy desserts. Mixed with honey or dried fruits, it becomes a delicious dessert full of benefits. If you are looking for more elaborate alternatives, you can use it to prepare a cheesecake or as a filling for tarts and other low-calorie sweets.

| Àngel Ullate

In addition to its nutritional benefits, this product adapts to various recipes, being an ideal ingredient for those looking to diversify their diet. The option to use it in both sweet and savory preparations further increases its value in the kitchen. It is always available for any occasion.

This product is sold in 200-gram (7.05 oz) packages, making it very practical for storage and use. For a price of only 1.27 euros, it is an affordable option for any household, allowing you to enjoy its benefits without compromising the budget. The quality-price ratio of this item makes it an attractive option both for those looking for an economical option and for those who want to take care of their health with quality foods.

Prices and offers updated on 03/17/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes