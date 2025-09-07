Gerard Piqué's secret unsettles Clara Chía and even Shakira

Gerard Piqué never ceases to amaze. What seemed like a public life already sufficiently exposed, with his sports ventures, his relationship with Clara Chía, and the constant shadow of Shakira, has now taken a new turn. The former footballer has kept a secret that has left both his current partner and his ex-partner bewildered.

This secret, which has nothing to do with his love life but rather with his role as a businessman, has now come to light thanks to the magazine Vanitatis. Gerard Piqué, who has experienced both failures and successes in the business world, has once again shown that not everything he does is public. Clara, who always accompanies him in his most visible projects, didn't know the details.

The Catalan's strategic move has been none other than investing in coworking offices, a business that few associated with him. After trying his luck with sports, video games, and organizing major events, Piqué has bet on a sector that doesn't make headlines but generates steady profits. Discreetly and without flashy campaigns, he has built an empire of shared workspaces in Barcelona and Madrid.

An unexpected turn in Gerard Piqué's career

In the Catalan capital, he has already opened five buildings located in areas where office prices skyrocket. In Madrid, he has three more, also very well located. These are spaces designed for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses seeking flexibility, with meeting rooms, internet connection, and rest areas.

The move has surprised even those who closely follow the former player's business career. Accustomed to seeing him in high-profile projects like Kings League or FC Andorra, few imagined he would bet on a quieter sector. For his partner, who is usually aware of his businesses, it has been an unexpected discovery.

The secret, therefore, has been discretion. Without announcing it on social media or publicly linking his name, Piqué has managed to position himself in a booming market. Coworking is booming, driven by remote work and the demand from thousands of professionals seeking a more flexible space.

The truth is that while his most high-profile projects make headlines and spark debates, it has been precisely this hidden business that has truly managed to throw everyone off. Neither Clara Chía nor Shakira expected this move, which further consolidates Gerard Piqué's status as a businessman. The former footballer, once again, has shown that he always keeps an ace up his sleeve.