Pedri's confession that only his closest friends knew and that will move half of Spain

Pedri's confession, one of the great prospects for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, which until now only his closest friends knew, has come to light. In an interview broadcast on Onda Cero, the young Canarian talent spoke with complete sincerity about deep aspects of his personal and professional life that he had never shared publicly before. This unexpected conversation has shown a much more vulnerable side of the footballer, one that will undoubtedly move a large part of the country.

The opportunity came during the international break, a period when footballers are more accessible to the media. Pedri, without hiding, took advantage of that space to open up in a way that's unusual in elite soccer. His testimony surprised both for its content and for the honesty with which he expressed himself.

| F.C. Barcelona

In one of the most talked-about moments, the footballer clearly denied several rumors that have circulated about him in recent months. He explained that many of those claims aren't true, especially those that pointed to an alleged nightlife that would've affected his physical condition. Faced with this, he admitted that "these things hurt," because they've damaged his image without any basis.

Pedri breaks the silence in the face of false accusations while aiming for the Ballon d'Or

He also confessed that it has been hard for him to keep quiet in the face of so much unfounded judgment. He admitted that it bothers him that lies are published so lightly, especially when they're later assumed to be true by the public. However, he insisted that he has preferred to respond with actions, which is why he stated that through hard work he has managed to silence many critics.

| F.C. Barcelona

Beyond the criticism, Pedri also showed his most ambitious side when talking about the Ballon d'Or, one of the most desired awards for any footballer. During the conversation, he mentioned that, if he had to choose an ideal podium, he would place Lamine Yamal, Dembélé, and himself among the best. He also confessed that he hopes that award ends up in the hands of someone from his own team, making clear his desire to share success with those around him.

From setback to overcoming: the decisive boost in Pedri's career

In another more personal moment, he recalled an episode that until now he had kept quiet and that marked his beginnings. He said that, after trying out at Valdebebas, he was told he wasn't up to the level and returned home with disappointment weighing on him. Although it was a tough experience, he confessed that it served as motivation to keep growing and to show what he's really worth.

With all this, the Barça player made it clear that behind the idol everyone admires is a young man who has gone through much more than what is really seen. His sincerity has revealed a story of effort, pride, and sensitivity that many didn't know until now. That mix of talent and humility is precisely what has touched so many hearts.