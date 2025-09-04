Achraf Hakimi caught in Morocco: there are images and he won't be able to deny what happened

In recent hours, Achraf Hakimi has been the protagonist of a scene that has caused a sensation in Morocco. The Moroccan international has been captured in a video that is already circulating on social media, where he is seen in an unusual context for a star of his level. These images, far from going unnoticed, have caused a great stir and now no one will be able to deny what happened.

The footage shows Hakimi getting out of his vehicle to interact with several children on the streets of Morocco. Beyond his usual role on the field, the footballer has shown a warm and humble attitude, playing with the youngest ones. Many have applauded this spontaneous gesture, as it reflects the most human side of the player, far from the spotlight and fame.

The video was shared by the official Paris Saint-Germain fan club, which explained that the moment took place on the way to the training ground. In it, Hakimi joins a small soccer game with the children, giving them smiles and a rare sense of camaraderie for elite figures. These images have quickly gone viral, reinforcing his image as an accessible idol for his people.

In full training camp, Achraf Hakimi pauses his routine to connect with his people

Achraf Hakimi is currently training with the Moroccan national team at the Mohammed VI Complex in Maamoura. The team is preparing for two decisive matches that will determine their qualification for the 2026 World Cup. In the midst of this intense preparation, Hakimi has made it clear that, despite the pressure, he never forgets his roots or the affection of his people.

This training camp comes at a key moment in Hakimi's career, as he has excelled brightly with Paris Saint-Germain during the past season. His performances, marked by decisive goals in crucial stages of the Champions League, have positioned the defender as a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or. His role in the national team and his gestures with Moroccan fans help solidify his status as a leader and role model.

The approachable side of a rising star

The right-back has defended his Ballon d'Or candidacy with conviction, highlighting that his statistics are exceptional for a defender. This recognition makes him a symbol of hope for Morocco in the face of future challenges. Despite his success, he keeps a simple and approachable attitude with those around him.

Thus, the image of Achraf Hakimi playing with children on the streets of Morocco is not just a gesture, but a genuine expression of humility. The images speak for themselves and show that, despite his international success, the footballer keeps a deep bond with his roots and his youngest fans. This moment, now immortalized, will remain forever as a testament to his greatness off the field.