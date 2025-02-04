'Starting Thursday...': Best news about the rains in Catalonia confirmed

Experts are watching the evolution of a drastic weather change in Catalonia. All maps point in the same direction, although it's still too early for definitive confirmations. Rain, snow, and cold are just around the corner, and everything suggests that the forecasts may come true.

The change will start in Europe and is expected to move down until it reaches the peninsula. If everything goes as planned, the community will experience an intense weekend, with precipitation and a lot of cold. These showers will turn into snowfalls starting at 500 meters (1640 feet), reaching regions not used to these situations.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Pyrenees will be one of the areas of Catalonia most benefited by this new episode. The cold will be widespread throughout the territory, and thermometers will follow this week's trend. Temperatures will be below zero at the beginning and end of the day, and the atmosphere will be freezing.

| Europa Press

Catalonia expects days of rain and cold

As if the cold weren't enough, the rain will join the party. But although showers may fall in some regions, the big news is the arrival of snowfalls. Their density and strength will be such that they could accumulate up to 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) in some areas.

So the forecast is good and eagerly awaited for many municipalities in the Eastern Pyrenees. In this area, although it has been snowing, the expected thicknesses haven't accumulated. Therefore, a weekend of enjoyment and winter weather is approaching, which was long overdue for celebration.

In the rest of the region, the cold, fog, and rain will continue their pace. All of this welcomes a February that has arrived to show that there's still plenty of winter left. A winter that was long-awaited but has been showing its charms for weeks now.

| Europa Press, Latino Life, en.e-noticies.cat

We'll have to wait a little longer to detail the forecast

"It's still too early to say where and at what altitudes," some experts assure. But what is clear is that all trends indicate the same thing. The area of Catalonia most benefited by the storm will be the east and altitudes starting at 500 meters (1640 feet).

So this could be a good weekend to enjoy the snow and the cold. Also, to stay at home while enjoying the spectacle of winter. In any case, what is clear is that the coming days won't leave anyone indifferent.