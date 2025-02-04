'From 500 meters': They warn of the day when the most snow will fall in Catalonia

The snowfalls in the coming days will undoubtedly be one of the weather news of the week. A cold air will cause an even more wintry and harsh weather change in the community. The mercury will drop, and the skies in some parts of Catalonia will begin to cloud over.

As a result, we will have rain and snow in areas where calm usually prevails. The intensity of the cold will make the snow level low and, finally, it will snow more in the Eastern Pyrenees. Experts are still cautious but confident that the predictions will come true.

If everything goes as expected, the snow will arrive between Friday and Saturday in parts of northeastern Catalonia. The Eastern Pyrenees will see what is likely to be one of the best snowfalls of this winter. Ski resorts like La Molina are already eager to see snow and to welcome their skiers with more quality.

| Europa Press

The area of Catalonia most affected by the snow

The snow could accumulate between 20 and 30 centimeters in the Eastern Pyrenees. Undoubtedly, a figure that will be welcomed and received with joy in this area of Catalonia. Additionally, the low snow level that will be recorded as the hours pass stands out.

In just 500 meters of altitude, considerable snowfalls could occur. Therefore, it is expected to snow in areas where such precipitation usually passes by. There is no doubt that it will be a white, cold, and joyful weekend for the east of the region.

The majority of forecast models reinforce the idea that it will snow toward the weekend in Catalonia. However, experts advise being prepared and waiting for the decisive hours to approach. Even so, much would have to change to let the weekend pass without precipitation.

| Europa Press

Low temperatures will settle fully in Catalonia

The snowfalls will not arrive alone in Catalonia, and the cold is also expected to make an appearance. In fact, it has been doing so throughout this week, thanks to the power of an anticyclone that leaves frosty mornings. In some parts of the west, fog has also come into play, so the outlook is very cold.

Beyond the typical cold for this time of year, Catalonia is now focused on the evolution of the snowfalls. If the forecast is met, the weekend will end with a new white mantle to display. February has arrived with enthusiasm and has brought much-anticipated gifts like snow.