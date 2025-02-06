Rains Return: Watch Out for These Catalan Regions Where a Lot of Water May Fall

Snow won't be the only protagonist in the coming hours in Catalonia. The truth is that the cold front is arriving with full force to bring days of instability to the region. So beyond snow, of which there will be plenty, there will also be rain.

The rains will take over the meteorological news in some parts of Catalonia, leaving a rainy Friday. The weekend's doorstep appears unstable, wet, and turbulent in much of the territory. Far from having a calm Friday and Saturday, the region faces decisive hours.

The north of Barcelona will bear the brunt, or the best part, depending on how you look at it, of the rainfall. Clouds will start forming early in the morning and will begin to pour down heavily. The day will be rainy, and there will be little respite for those who prefer sunshine.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

The rains will water part of Catalonia

The rainfall will also begin in the northernmost part of Tarragona, specifically in Baix Penedès. There, along with Garraf, will be the two points where Friday afternoon will start to rain. Likewise, further inland, between Anoia and Bages, the same trend will continue.

With a much more widespread outlook, Saturday will dawn. It will rain in much of the north and interior of the country, and part of the west and east. In other words, much of the Catalan map will be painted with clouds ready to pour down.

The southern coast of Tarragona will be the only area spared from the rainfall. Even so, instability will be felt generally throughout the territory. Especially due to the snowfalls that will have fallen in the Pyrenees, causing a drop in temperatures in every corner of Catalonia.

| Europa Press

The much-anticipated snowfalls

Beyond the rains, the snowfalls will dominate the weekend's news. Some experts predict they will be the most significant snowfalls of the winter, making the focus on the north inevitable. In fact, Meteocat has already activated some alerts due to the expected snowfalls.

On Friday afternoon, some flakes will start to fall at the highest altitudes and will descend as the hours pass. The Eastern Pyrenees will be one of the most favored points, although the snowfall will extend throughout the north of Catalonia. Undoubtedly, a weekend to bundle up or stay directly in the warmth of home.