'Significant snowfall' alert in Catalonia: in this area, 30 centimeters (12 inches) could fall

Cold and snow lovers have all eyes on a major weather change. In the coming hours, a sharp drop in temperatures is expected, as well as rain and, above all, snow. Meanwhile, there is a region that could accumulate many centimeters of snow.

This is the Pyrenees area, a place where the snow in the coming hours could be the most significant of the winter. In fact, the arrival of a cold front in Catalonia has been forecast for days. Thermometers will drop and leave most regions frozen.

However, the main protagonist will be the snow. Snowfalls will begin on Friday night and will continue for hours well into the weekend. This time, they will not only concentrate on certain points of the territory but will cover the entire north of Catalonia.

Snowfalls throughout the Pyrenees

Both the Eastern and Western Pyrenees are expecting what could be the snowfall of the year. At least, this is confirmed by most forecast models consulted by experts. It should be noted that it has already snowed in both points of northern Catalonia throughout the winter, but not with this intensity.

One of the most notable points of the current forecasts is the thickness expected to be achieved with the snowfalls. Most speak of a threshold of between 20 and 30 centimeters of accumulated snow. However, there is a map that surprises everyone who interprets it.

It talks about up to 80 centimeters of thickness in some points. "Hard to believe," they say, although it may be a message of what's to come. It is clear that it is difficult to achieve that thickness of snow, but it does indicate that the storm is strong and loaded.

Winter weather that will be felt throughout Catalonia

Temperatures are already starting to be of a snowy environment. Especially in areas of western Catalonia like Lleida, the mercury has been at very low levels for days. The fog also doesn't help the sun to break through and warm the environment a bit.

The trend will continue to be the same over the days. Especially after the snowfall in the coming hours. The entire forecast shows that, in case anyone had doubts, there is still a lot of winter ahead.