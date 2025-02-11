Nobody Expected This from Francesc Mauri: He Uploads an Image and Everyone Notices the Same Thing

Francesc Mauri not only shares meteorology on his social media profile. TV3's weatherman also dares to leave moral messages. At least, he has demonstrated this in one of his most recent interventions on social media.

Drought, recycling, or local food are other of his mottos. In this case, Francesc Mauri has shared an image in which you can see his family's food. A photo that hasn't left anyone indifferent and has even caused discomfort for many.

Francesc Mauri has revealed that in his house, they eat good and local vegetables. In the image, you can see cauliflower with potatoes and carrots. It may seem like a simple dish, and it is, but its root and message go much further.

| TV3

Francesc Mauri and His Controversy Over Food

"First, vegetables with potatoes, not cardboard-stone like in many stores," writes the meteorologist. Additionally, the message continues: "The ugly carrots, but stratospheric in flavor and intensity." All of this has cost him about five euros, and four people will eat from it.

In this regard, Francesc Mauri has added that buying an ultra-processed pizza at the supermarket can have a quite similar cost. And, obviously, neither its quality nor origin can be compared. However, this message hasn't sat well with everyone, and the criticisms have not been long in coming.

Firstly, because many of Francesc Mauri's followers claim that shopping at the market is not an option for everyone. Prices tend to be a bit higher than at the supermarket. In fact, one of the comments states that they spend around 60 euros weekly on buying vegetables at the market.

| ArtemSH, Minerva Studio, en.e-noticies.cat

The Food of Discord

This is a price that not all families can afford, especially for just a few vegetables. Meanwhile, others criticize him for saying that buying at the market is not always a safe bet. They claim that not all the food sold is local, but the price certainly is higher.

For all these reasons, Francesc Mauri's food hasn't been pleasing to some of his followers. It's clear that everyone would like to eat the highest quality and most local food possible, but the reality is different. The meteorologist strives to give lessons on the ideal, although that is not always within reach for families.