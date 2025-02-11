Happiness Arrives in This Part of Spain: Roberto Brasero Confirms the Most Anticipated

The week has started with intense meteorological activity in much of Spain. This Tuesday and Wednesday, a new Atlantic front will bring rain to several regions, moving from west to east and leaving abundant precipitation in the interior. However, the most surprising thing is that despite the increase in instability, temperatures will remain mild.

According to Roberto Brasero on Antena 3, this Tuesday the rain will mainly affect Extremadura, Andalusia, and Castilla y León. The front will bring precipitation that will extend to the west of Galicia in the afternoon. Throughout the day, the instability will progressively move toward the central area and the western half of the peninsula, reaching its peak during the night.

On Wednesday, the front will continue its course, bringing more widespread rain. In this regard, the meteorologist has pointed to the northeast and the Balearic Islands, where precipitation could be strong at the end of the day. As for temperatures, a slight drop is expected, especially in the Cantabrian region and the interior of the northern half.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Atresmedia, Getty Images

Watch Out Starting Thursday, Warns Roberto Brasero

Starting Thursday, the forecast becomes more uncertain. According to Roberto Brasero, "we could have rain in the Mediterranean and another front reaching the west of Galicia." This is a possibility that would be very welcome in that entire area, where the lack of water has been a constant throughout the winter.

However, in the rest of the country, intervals of clouds and clear skies will prevail. The most notable news is that frosts could extend to the northern plateau, although they will remain moderate.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, the big question is whether the Atlantic fronts will manage to advance. Roberto Brasero has warned that there is a possibility that the anticyclone will once again halt the precipitation. "We can't rule out that high pressure will settle over us again," Brasero warns.

Unusually High Temperatures for February

Despite the arrival of all this instability, temperatures will not experience a significant drop. "We won't have excessively low values," Brasero has insisted, explaining that there will only be frosts in mountain areas.

| YouTube

In fact, south-southwest winds will keep the environment mild in many regions. In cities like Bilbao or Gijón, highs will hover around 68°F (20°C). Meanwhile, in Burgos or Pamplona, the cloudier environment will leave values around 50°F (10°C).