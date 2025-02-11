No One Expected This in Catalonia: Showers and Snowfalls Warned in All These Regions

The week has already dawned cloudy in Catalonia. Since Monday, banks of clouds have been lingering, preventing the sun from shining with all its strength. It seems that the situation won't be solved in the short term.

In fact, it will get worse, according to Catalan meteorologists. Or better, depending on how you look at it. The experts' forecast is that, on Wednesday afternoon, a new front will arrive bringing a lot of rainfall.

Several regions will need umbrellas once Wednesday afternoon arrives. From west to east, showers will spread across the territory. Even so, it is expected that the coast will get the best part, where it could rain more heavily.

Rain and Snow Will Make an Appearance in Catalonia

If precipitation arrives in winter, it is synonymous with snow. If it rains in the Pyrenees, it often translates into the consolidation of a white blanket that continues to adorn the winter. That is exactly what seems to happen on Wednesday from an altitude of 4,921 ft. (1,500 meters).

Both the rain and snow will not be very abundant. But they do arrive as a renewed halo of energy for a week that has been clouding the minds of the citizens. After days and hours of clouds that have not ended up unloading, it seems that the tension will be released and precipitate as a gift.

This front of rain and snow will be joined by cold. Therefore, in the coming hours, a more wintry day will be experienced if possible. The best refuge will be home, the warmth of the fire, and the comfort of a good blanket.

The Weather Will Change Again on Thursday

Although for many these rains arrive at the perfect time, their splendor won't last too long. In fact, Meteocat already warns that Thursday the outlook will be quite different. There may be some residual cloud banks, but the sun will win this time.

Especially toward the afternoon, when the fogs in the more inland areas have cleared. It will be from the 17th when the weather in Catalonia may change again. It will be then when the cold returns and, perhaps, new precipitation.