'Starting on the 17th...': Happiness Arrives in Catalonia Due to a Drastic Weather Change

Catalonia is experiencing a very variable February, meteorologically speaking. Depending on the week and the days, the forecast surprises with one scenario or another. In this sense, in just the ten days of the month that have already passed, almost all possible phenomena have been recorded.

Well, these changes don't seem to cease as the days go by. In fact, the changing weather will be the usual dynamic throughout the weeks. At least this is what emerges from the prediction models consulted by some experts.

In them, a new short-term weather change can be seen in Catalonia. Far from stabilizing the situation, it will remain unstable and in the midst of winter. Specifically, "from the 17th" changes related to the cold could arrive.

| Europa Press

The Cold Still Has Much to Offer in Catalonia

Some models predict that from the 17th, the cold will once again be strong in the region. Thermometers could drop again and leave much of the counties frozen. This would come after a few days in which, although it's cold, the temperatures are quite moderate.

On the other hand, other forecasts dismiss this theory and agree in warning that the cold that will arrive won't be as intense. In any case, the time of year confirms that it's time for it to be very cold. Both January and February are two of the coldest months on the calendar, so the first forecast would be the most accurate.

However, once again, it's best to wait and see how the maps evolve. As the days go by, the situation can change in moments, and what is now cold can be mild in a few hours. So, while it's good to be prepared, it's better to be well-informed and updated.

| Europa Press

The Weather Change Everyone Expects

The truth is that in winter, it must be cold. Many are waiting for the thermometers to drop so they can enjoy all the charms of this season. Especially high mountain entrepreneurs, who live off the snow and cold.

Those who love good weather do have to wait a little longer to see the flowers bloom and the sun warm up a bit more. In any case, it's well known that in the end, spring always bursts forth at the perfect moment. So now it's time to keep an eye on new cold fronts and weather changes that indicate Catalonia has winter for a while.