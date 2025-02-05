'Below 500 meters': Roberto Brasero gets serious and warns about the snow

Roberto Brasero has confirmed that the weather in Spain will remain mostly stable this Wednesday. We will have a weather situation very similar to the last few days, with quite mild highs. Only in the north of Galicia and in the Cantabrian region will a very weak front bring some clouds and scattered showers.

In the rest of the country, the sun will prevail, and in fact, maximum temperatures could rise slightly. The exception will be those communities in the far north, where clouds will prevent it. However, some changes are already in the air, which will have their greatest prominence over the weekend, warns Roberto Brasero.

The calm has its days numbered, warns Roberto Brasero

The anticyclonic weather, although hard to believe, has its days numbered. Roberto Brasero has indicated that, starting Friday, the arrival of a polar air mass will bring a significant thermal drop in many regions. Maximum temperatures will plummet, making the afternoons much colder.

In this regard, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has indicated that a cloudy front could form, advancing from north to south. This will bring precipitation to several regions, which could become intense. In fact, Roberto Brasero has pointed out that in those areas where precipitation and cold air coincide, we will have snowfalls.

For now, there is still time to determine the intensity and exact location of the snow precipitation. But what is clear is that the mountain areas in the north, and even lower points than usual, will be covered in white.

Freezing weekend in much of Spain

Regarding the cold, Roberto Brasero wanted to make a clarification. We are not talking about a new "Beast from the East," but about the cold air mass that will reach the peninsula. In this case, it is a frigid air coming not from Siberia, but from the North Atlantic.

What is clear is that we are going to see snow in areas where it usually doesn't. In fact, the AEMET has indicated that on Friday significant snowfalls could be recorded in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Mountains. In the highest areas, snow accumulations could be truly impressive.

Additionally, the snow level will progressively drop, falling below 500 meters in many areas. In the southeastern peninsula, the snow will remain around 1200-1500 meters. In any case, Roberto Brasero has explained that there is still room for changes in the forecast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will have a harsher winter environment, with intense frosts and falling temperatures. We will have to pay attention to weather updates, as the cold is far from saying farewell.