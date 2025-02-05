Countdown to the total eclipse in Spain: when and where it can be seen

Few events in nature generate as much anticipation as a total solar eclipse. For a few moments, day turns into night and the sky takes on a mysterious tone. Eclipses have fascinated humanity for centuries, sparking curiosity and leaving unforgettable images for those who have the opportunity to witness them.

Each eclipse is unique and depends on multiple factors, such as location and the time of day it occurs. In some cases, totality lasts several minutes; in others, it's just a brief moment of darkness. But when an eclipse occurs at the right time and place, its visual and emotional impact is hard to forget.

| Getty Images de Partha Bhowmick, Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

The sky at sunset on August 12, 2026, will offer a unique spectacle. Spain will witness a total solar eclipse, an event that hasn't been seen on the peninsula in more than a century. The path of totality will cross the country from west to east, casting a shadow over millions of people for just over a minute.

This eclipse will be especially striking because it will occur when the Sun is very close to the horizon. Observation will depend on visibility to the west, so choosing a clear location will be crucial. Being in the middle of summer, the chances of a clear sky are high, favoring observation in much of the territory.

These are the provinces of Spain that will be able to enjoy the eclipse

The path of totality will cross Spain starting in Galicia and moving toward the Mediterranean. Cities like A Coruña, Oviedo, León, Bilbao, Zaragoza, and Valencia will be on the route of the total eclipse. In these locations, the momentary darkness will be more intense and the experience more impressive.

The phenomenon will reach Palma before disappearing into the Atlantic Ocean. However, in the southern half of the country, the eclipse will only be seen partially. The difference will be noticeable, as only in the northern area will the Sun be completely covered.

| Getty Images de buradaki, Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

Key times and duration of the eclipse

The total eclipse will begin in Spain late in the afternoon. In A Coruña, it will start at 7:31 PM, reach its maximum at 8:28 PM, and end shortly before sunset. Totality will last 76 seconds, with the Sun still 12 degrees above the horizon.

In Burgos, the maximum eclipse will occur at 8:29 PM, but the Sun will set before the phenomenon ends. There, the duration of totality will be longer, reaching 104 seconds, although with the star already very low. In Palma, the event will occur with the Sun almost touching the horizon, making observation difficult.

This eclipse won't be exclusive to Spain. Before reaching the peninsula, the path of totality will have crossed the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, and Iceland. It will also be visible as partial in much of Europe, western Africa, and northern North America.

| Getty Images de buradaki, Sketchify de Magtira Paolo, en.e-noticies.cat

In fact, the point of maximum duration of this eclipse will occur near Iceland at 7:46 PM, where totality will reach 4 minutes and 28 seconds. In Spain, the duration will be shorter, as the country is at the far end of the shadow's path.

Although the event will be only the first in a series of eclipses in the region. In August 2027, Spain will see another total eclipse, and in January 2028, an annular eclipse. However, after this trilogy, it will be necessary to wait until 2053 to witness another total eclipse from Spanish soil.