Cold water shock from Jorge Rey: the warning about winter that many didn't expect

Despite the fact that we are still in the midst of winter, the truth is that many already have their eyes set on the coming months. One of these experts is Jorge Rey, a great lover of meteorology and, above all, the most impressive phenomena. The young man from Burgos has recently shared his latest forecast, focusing especially on spring.

The truth is that his words haven't left anyone indifferent. Although people are already starting to think about spring and the warmth, Rey assures that winter is "almost over." For now, according to Jorge Rey, we are going to have some instability in the coming hours, all joined by a cold atmosphere.

Jorge Rey has warned about what will happen in the coming days

Despite this, Jorge Rey has predicted that calm will begin on February 18. It will be then when an anticyclone will arrive, causing temperatures to rise, although by February 20 things will take a turn for the worse. New masses of cold air will reach the peninsula, causing more rain and frost.

According to the man from Burgos, February will be a busy month, with instability for several days. However, we will have a notable rise in temperatures at the end of the month, when the Levante winds will also come into play. These will cause rain especially in the eastern and southern peninsular areas, where the lack of water remains significant.

Watch out for the big change for Easter

What really surprises in his forecast is the prediction for Easter. Jorge Rey assures that this year's will be calm and clear, unlike the heavy rains of 2024. This year we won't have significant rains, although the Cantabrian areas could have some occasional showers.

As for summer, Rey predicts that the temperature will rise significantly at the end of March and the beginning of April. In fact, this last month will be the start of a warmer and calmer period.

However, by May, the changes will become more evident, with warmer temperatures and a greater presence of storms. These will mainly hit the Mediterranean, an area that according to Rey could experience a lot of heat and intense showers.

By the end of spring, the sun will gradually prevail, with some occasional storms. In this regard, Jorge Rey foresees that summer will bring more heat and possible severe storms in some communities. For now, this is what the forecast says, but it will need to be specified as we move into the coming months.