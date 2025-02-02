AEMET improves Meteocat's forecast: a huge change is coming to Catalonia

The month of January has ended and experts are already closely examining how this month of February, which we have just begun, will be. Considering that winter continues, other phenomena will come into play, making the weather somewhat different. Especially in Catalonia, where some changes will soon begin to be noticed, at least according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Meteorologists have prepared their forecast for the next 3 weeks, sharing some very interesting maps. According to their models, Catalonia could have a February that is a bit wetter than usual for this time of year. Precipitation will be present in many regions, which is undoubtedly great news for our forests.

Meanwhile, Meteocat has recently shown the same trend. The precipitation forecast throughout the month is hot and could be one of the most common dynamics. All this considering that forecasts can change daily and that, therefore, it is necessary to follow the experts' updates.

| Europa Press, Alla Zbitnieva

AEMET announces what many expect for Catalonia

Precipitation in winter and spring is always good news. That, over the months, translates into good water levels in rivers and reservoirs. Therefore, the possibilities for irrigation and prosperity in the countryside multiply.

The more humid environment in Catalonia will be due to various factors. First, due to the Mediterranean low pressures and, second, due to the flow of humid winds. All this, as explained by AEMET, could be the perfect scenario for precipitation.

It is worth noting that the week of February 10 is the one with the highest chances of precipitation. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the evolution of the maps in this regard. Looking ahead to the following week, experts state that "it's very risky" to make forecasts so far in advance.

| Europa Press, Bebee

Meteocat shows the same trend

Meteocat usually doesn't make predictions beyond a week. Even so, they have joined AEMET in the idea of a wetter February. All this would undoubtedly be good news for Catalonia.

January has been a month with great differences because in areas of the Pyrenees it has rained a lot, but not in the rest. The month of February that we have just started will also bring rain to the rest of the regions. As meteorologists always warn, these are trends, so nothing is written yet.