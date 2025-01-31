Neither front nor storm: Roberto Brasero warns of another phenomenon that remains in Spain

The last few days have been marked by quite wintry weather in Spain, notes Roberto Brasero. The succession of storms, with Ivo being the most recent, has brought heavy rains, strong winds, and a significant maritime storm in the north. There have also been significant snowfalls in mountain areas, accumulating large depths in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Mountains.

In this regard, today the maritime storm is already starting to subside, with the departure of storm Ivo. Although the wind and rains are also moving away, the disturbance will leave us with a new protagonist: the cold. The temperatures in the coming days will be of full winter, warns the meteorologist from Antena 3.

Roberto Brasero's strong warning: "The cold is here to stay"

Friday will bring less wind and less snow, but the cold will be especially noticeable in the early hours of the day. Frosts will return strongly to much of the interior of the peninsula, warns Roberto Brasero. They will mainly affect the north and southeast, although the Ebro Valley and coastal areas will be somewhat spared.

During the day, temperatures won't change much compared to Thursday; they could even be higher in the Cantabrian region. The main difference, assures Roberto Brasero, will be the thermal sensation: with less wind and more sun, the day will be more pleasant.

In the Balearic Islands, however, instability will continue. Thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, although they will lose strength as the hours pass. There could also be rain in other areas of the Mediterranean coast, especially in the southeast.

The cold anticyclone will return for a few days

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather will show a calmer side. The cold anticyclone will strengthen and reduce the presence of rain in most of the country. Only the Balearic Islands and the far north will continue with occasional showers, while the rest of the peninsula will enjoy clearer skies.

With fewer clouds and calm winds, nighttime temperatures will drop even further. Roberto Brasero predicts widespread frosts in the interior over the weekend. However, daytime highs will be milder, making the environment more bearable.

On Saturday, February 1, it could start with showers in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, northern Aragon, and the Basque Country. Meanwhile, in the Pyrenees and Mallorca, snowfalls are expected from 1,000-1,200 meters (3,281-3,937 feet). Occasionally, Roberto Brasero doesn't rule out that it could drop even to 600-800 meters (1,969-2,625 feet) in the Pre-Pyrenees.

On Sunday, an Atlantic front could bring new rains to Galicia and the Cantabrian region, extending to Castilla y León and the center. There is also the possibility of new snowfalls in the northwestern mountains, with a snow level dropping to 800-1,000 meters (2,625-3,281 feet). In the Mediterranean, instability will persist, with showers in the Balearic Islands and Melilla and possible rains on the peninsular coast.