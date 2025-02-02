Jorge Rey reveals the weather we'll have this coming week: 'Don't worry because...'

The last few days have been marked by the arrival of several storms, which have brought a bit of everything to Spain. The combination of heavy rains, strong winds, and snowfalls has especially affected the northern and central peninsular regions.

In the case of the Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees very significant snow accumulations have been recorded. Additionally, in the case of the Galician and Cantabrian coasts, waves have occasionally exceeded 10 meters (32.8 feet). In short, very adverse weather, which has an expiration date.

The well-known Jorge Rey, a true meteorology enthusiast, has confirmed that the instability will disappear. The Burgos native, famous for predicting the arrival of the Filomena storm, foresees calmer weather this coming week. A U-turn in terms of weather, to welcome this first week of February.

| Europa Press

Jorge Rey sends a message about next week's weather

"Don't worry, because next week we start February with the arrival of sunshine," Jorge Rey pointed out. In his most recent forecast, the young man explained that, after the passage of the Ivo storm, stability will settle over the peninsula.

Continental winds will dominate the atmospheric situation, which means that temperatures will remain cold. However, the skies will remain clear in much of the country. "Wear a jacket for next week, but don't worry because the sun is coming," he insisted.

However, this period of stability will not be permanent. Although the beginning of February will be marked by drier and sunnier weather, storms will return. In this regard, the young man from Burgos has set a date for the return of instability: from mid-month.

There is already a date for the return of instability

According to Jorge Rey, we will have "more storms, more rains, especially in the west and north." In short, winter wants to make it clear that it still has a lot to say. If this forecast is confirmed, we could be facing a February with two very distinct halves.

| Jorge Rey, Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

A first half marked by calm and sunshine, and a second in which winter weather will return with new storms and precipitation. This coincides with some meteorological predictions indicating the possibility of new Atlantic fronts arriving in February.

So, although the rain and wind will give us a break for a few days, it's likely that bad weather will return. For now, it's time to take advantage of the respite that next week will bring. However, don't forget that the umbrella will soon become essential again.