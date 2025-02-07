Xavi Sentenced Him, Now Deco Brings Him Back to Barça: Confirmed, Signs Until 2029

Xavi Hernández, former coach of Barça, made some very particular decisions and determined the future of a player who will now return to the culer club. He has been convinced by Deco, who wanted to bring back the player in question and who, barring any surprises, will sign with Barça until 2029. Xavi Hernández left a great legacy at Can Barça, but he sidelined a TOP player who will now return to Barça after being convinced by Deco: signs until 2029, barring any surprises.

Barça is already focusing on the summer transfer market, as the winter one is closed, and Deco must be proactive to manage everything in time. Barça will operate with the 1:1 ratio this upcoming summer transfer market, so it will be vital to secure departures to enjoy a slightly more optimal salary margin. Deco is already working on it and has closed the first signing of this summer that is yet to come: Xavi Hernández sidelined him, but now he will stay at Barça.

Xavi Hernández bet on a large number of players trained at La Masia, but sidelined one who, according to Deco's criteria, had the level to be at Barça. In fact, after Xavi Hernández's departure, the first thing Deco did was call him and inquire about his situation, which will change in these upcoming days of February. Deco has done his homework after Xavi Hernández's snub and has brought the player back into the fold: he returns to Barça, signs until 2029, and becomes a new signing.

Xavi Sidelined Him, Now Deco Brings Him Back to Barça: Confirmed, Signs Until 2029

Xavi Hernández's legacy at Barça is indisputable: he bet on Fermín López, debuted Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, promoted Héctor Fort, among many other achievements. However, Deco considered and still considers that he was especially unfair to a midfielder who will return to Barça and will sign until 2029: Flick is delighted with this new summer signing. Deco's job is not easy, but the Portuguese sporting director wants to start from the ground up: the key is to recover a youth player who will sign until 2029.

Barça greatly values Xavi Hernández's work, especially with the young players, but Deco was left with a thorn in his side and now he will completely remove it. Deco brings him back, although he never really left, but his mind was in Arabia, and he wasn't playing with the reserve team. We are talking about Pau Prim, who will renew with Barça until 2029 and will have a first-team contract starting next season.

Pau Prim didn't want to renew with Barça because he thought he would play very little with Hansi Flick, but the culer youth player has reconsidered after talking with Deco. Barça will opt to change strategy, as they want to count on Prim in the short and long term: they will offer him a better contract with real options to be the new starting pivot. Prim's contract ends at the end of the season and, after refusing to renew, he is not getting minutes with Barça Atlètic, Barça's reserve team that competes in Primera Federación.