Simeone Asks for His Signing, Goodbye Barça: More Than 10 Million for Deco, Flick, and Laporta

The Relationship Between Barça and Atlético de Madrid Has Historically Been Cordial, with several important transfers between both clubs in recent years. Players like Luis Suárez, David Villa, and Antoine Griezmann have worn both jerseys, strengthening the ties between the institutions. Now, Atlético's coach, Simeone, wants to build bridges with the Catalans again thanks to a transfer of more than 10 million.

In Barça's context, this amount would be received with much joy by Deco, Flick, and Laporta. The leadership of the team from the City of Barcelona knows they will need certain income to be able to face the desired signings. That's why, given Simeone's interest, they won't hesitate to accept the offer.

Simeone Asks, Barça Responds

Although LaLiga is still in play, Simeone is clear that he can't neglect the sports planning for the next season. A scenario that repeats at Barça, where Deco, Flick, and Laporta have been scouring the transfer market for reinforcements for several months. However, for the Catalans, it's not easy, as they must sell before signing, and no one wants to leave.

In such a scenario, Simeone's interest in acquiring Clément Lenglet's services permanently is a breath of fresh air for FC Barcelona. Let's remember that Lenglet is currently on loan at Atlético and has already settled into the starting eleven. His performance is very good.

Clément Lenglet Leaves: Deco, Flick, and Laporta Celebrate

Clément Lenglet arrived at Atlético de Madrid in August 2024 on loan from Barça until June 30, 2025. And, to everyone's surprise, the French defender has shown outstanding performance, becoming an essential pillar in the red-and-white defense. His ability to anticipate plays, his good ball distribution, and his solidity in aerial play have been key to Simeone's scheme.

Impressed by Clément Lenglet's performance, Simeone has requested his permanent signing for the next season. Atlético de Madrid is willing to offer between 8 and 10 million euros to Barça for the defender's transfer. This figure represents a significant revaluation for Lenglet, who had struggled to find his best level in previous seasons.

However, Barça, aware of Atlético's interest and Lenglet's improved performance, is willing to negotiate. According to sources close to the Catalan club, the sale price has been set at slightly more than 10 million: an amount that would allow Deco, Flick, and Laporta to reinvest in new signings.

Simeone and Barça Win

The Sale of Clément Lenglet to Atlético de Madrid Would Bring Several Benefits to Barça. Firstly, it would reduce the club's wage bill, as Lenglet is one of the players with a higher salary. Additionally, the operation would generate income that could be used to strengthen other areas of the team or balance the club's finances.

Without a doubt, Simeone's interest in Clément Lenglet is great news for the leadership of FC Barcelona. Deco, Flick, and Laporta have been talking about reinforcements for months, and now they can make them a reality. The more than 10 million they expect to receive, combined with the salary they save, will allow the arrival of the desired winger or a new right-back to compete with Koundé.