Pau Cubarsí, defender for Barça, has not only become one of the best players on the first team, but he has also gained significant influence and authority in the locker room. The center-back for Barça, 18 years old and trained at Masia, is vital for Hansi Flick and will now also be crucial for Joan Laporta, as he has been key in signing players. Pau Cubarsí is very knowledgeable about the transfer market and is a fan of international soccer: he dares to recommend a signing and Barça closes the deal after doubling his salary.

Pau Cubarsí continues to show flashes of high quality and has already positioned himself as the clear winner of the next Golden Boy: at Barça, they are amazed by his discipline and competitive character. Pau Cubarsí not only shines on the field, but he has also gained influence in the locker room and even dares to recommend new signings for the first team. Joan Laporta has listened to him and has closed a new signing following the recommendation of a Pau Cubarsí who excelled in Valencia: 45 excellent minutes from the center-back.

| Instagram

Pau Cubarsí, Catalan center-back for Barça, is becoming a key piece both on and off the field. According to 'e-Notícies', Pau Cubarsí is already recommending the latest major signing for Barça, who will say farewell to Valencia CF to join Flick's team. Pau Cubarsí is an undisputed starter at Barça, his influence in the locker room is enormous, and he is now endorsing new signings for the club, which will outshine a very weakened Valencia.

Pau Cubarsí Does Joan Laporta a Favor: Calls His Friend and Aims to Outshine Valencia

Barça already wanted to fish in Valencia during the last transfer market, but now they will try again with the help of a Pau Cubarsí who is central. He is central both on and off the field, as he has moved a lot to convince a star who will leave Valencia CF to sign for Barça. Barça is preparing 35 million euros to sign now and secure the arrival of this talent during the next summer transfer market: Pau Cubarsí already confirms it.

Pau Cubarsí has become one of the most important pieces in Hansi Flick's tactical scheme. The Spanish center-back, trained at Masia, was harshly criticized for his lack of experience, but he has silenced the complaints with great performances alongside Íñigo Martínez. Pau Cubarsí is already a key piece for Flick, but now he will be even more so, as he is endorsing and mediating for Barça to close the signing of a new defender.

Pau Cubarsí Recommends the Signing, Barça Doubles His Salary and Signs: 'Culer Dream'

The winter transfer market is already over, but Barça is already focusing on the next summer, crucial to strengthen the defensive core of Flick's squad. Joan Laporta's goal is to sign Pau Cubarsí's great partner, who will not be Jonathan Tah and who will come from Valencia: he has coincided with Cubarsí in the Spanish National Team. Pau Cubarsí has recommended the signing and, after studying it, Barça confirms that they will bid for the player and, if that weren't enough, they will seek to double his current salary.

Beyond strengthening the midfield, Joan Laporta wants Flick to have more defensive options and wants to raid Valencia, which is fighting relegation to Segunda. The signing will be endorsed by a Pau Cubarsí who is mediating for the deal to be closed: he would arrive in the summer of 2025 and would provide Flick with more options.

Pau Cubarsí is an international with Spain and, in the lower categories, he has coincided with a player who is very much liked at Can Barça. This is Yarek Gasiorowski, center-back for Valencia CF. Yarek, only 20 years old and an international with Spain, has a contract with Valencia until June 2027, but Barça is already working on his signing for this upcoming summer.