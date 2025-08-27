Xabi Alonso's plan with Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Júnior in the attack is revealed

Real Madrid smiled again in the second matchday of LaLiga with a solid 3-0 win at Carlos Tartiere.

Los Blancos showed maturity in a match that confirms the good momentum at the start of the season, putting several key names on the table.

Kylian Mbappé led the attack once again, Franco Mastantuono enjoyed his first start, while Vinícius Júnior surprised by starting on the bench.

Xabi Alonso's decision was the main talking point of the match, although the Brazilian ended up being decisive.

The substitution that marked the night

The Basque coach explained that his intention is to rotate constantly so that all footballers feel useful and prepared.

According to his view, there are no untouchables and each match will require different profiles. For this reason, Vinícius started on the bench and Rodrygo took the starting spot.

Alonso made it clear that his idea is to give minutes to the twenty-something players who make up the squad.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

"Today Vini was that from the bench and tomorrow someone else could be a starter," said the coach. In this regard, the Tolosa native makes it clear that with this philosophy he seeks to keep a high competitive level in every line.

The decision was not without debate, since the Brazilian's substitution caused noise. However, his entrance after halftime confirmed that the coach got the timing right.

Vinícius changes the match in half an hour

The Carioca came on eager to prove himself and was the absolute protagonist in the final minutes. He stole a ball in the opponent's half, assisted Kylian Mbappé for the 2-0, and finished a counterattack led by Brahim to seal the 3-0.

His performance was analyzed by journalist Alfredo Relaño, who highlighted both the positive and negative aspects of his character.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

"He was once again the Vinícius from before the Ballon d'Or disappointment, for better and for worse. Sharp and unstoppable, but also prone to seeking unnecessary trouble," said the journalist.

That double-edged sword is part of the Brazilian's identity, capable of tipping a match and becoming the center of controversy.

The future of the white attack

With the transfer window about to close, Rodrygo's status remains a mystery. Alfredo Relaño opined that the lack of firm offers for the Paulista will allow him to stay in the squad and, at the same time, serve as internal pressure for Vinícius Júnior.

Xabi Alonso seems convinced that this competition can bring out the best in both players.

The goal is to recover the best version of both Brazilians and keep the demands high in an attack that will have Mbappé as the main reference.

The win in Oviedo made it clear that this new Real Madrid seeks to grow from internal competitiveness, with no concessions and with all players ready to respond immediately.