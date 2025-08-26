Rodrygo speaks with Real Madrid after the match against Oviedo and clarifies his future

Real Madrid showed strength again at the start of the league with a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo at Carlos Tartiere.

Xabi Alonso's team replied to the demands of the schedule with several changes in the starting eleven, highlighting Rodrygo's return to the starting line-up.

The Brazilian had been left out in the opener against Osasuna, which had fueled doubts about his role in the squad.

However, last night he was a key player and made it clear that he intends to regain prominence in this new stage.

Xabi Alonso's bet on Rodrygo

The coach from Tolosa defended his decision to rotate and explained that each match requires different profiles.

For Xabi Alonso, the most important thing is for the entire squad to feel useful, and Rodrygo Goes replied with a positive performance in the sixty minutes (60 min) he played.

In the first half, he connected well with Carreras and Güler, created situations to break through, and tried his luck with a few shots, although without success.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Oviedo defended very deep, which made space limited, but the Paulista delivered and received recognition from his coach.

"Rodrygo is one more, he played a good match and we need him throughout the year," said Xabi Alonso, who continues to bet on internal competition as a driver of growth.

Florentino Pérez goes down to the locker room

After the match, Rodrygo was once again at the center of attention, although this time because of a gesture off the field.

Florentino Pérez went down to the locker room to congratulate the players for the win and paid special attention to the forward.

According to reports, the Brazilian told the president how happy he is to stay at the club and left a statement that resonated strongly: "I'm going to stay here for many years."

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

A direct message amid rumors placing him on the way out. At Chamartín, they interpret those words as a statement of intent that strengthens the stability of the locker room.

Although the transfer window remains open until September 1, the player's intentions seem clear and align with the board's wishes.

A key step in the immediate future

Rodrygo knows that this season will be decisive for his career. With Mbappé and Vinícius as major attacking references, the Brazilian needs to seize every opportunity to show that his talent remains a difference-maker.

The commitment expressed to Florentino Pérez represents a key step in his relationship with the club.

The fans hope that his continuity will translate into performance on the field, in a year when Real Madrid can't afford doubts or distractions.