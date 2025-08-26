A teammate of Vinícius Júnior is fed up with his attitude: 'This can't be...'

Real Madrid is experiencing tense days in the locker room after the latest controversy involving Vinícius Júnior at Carlos Tartiere.

The Brazilian started on the bench against Oviedo by technical decision of Xabi Alonso, but when he stepped onto the field, he stirred up tempers with gestures toward the stands and constant protests to the referee.

Thibaut Courtois, one of the team's captains, can't stand these attitudes any longer.

The goalkeeper reportedly conveyed his frustration to the coaching staff about the winger's behavior, convinced that each controversy distracts the group and ends up affecting collective performance.

A new chapter that tires the locker room

Patience with Vinícius appears to be running out. As soon as he entered the field, the Brazilian was booed by the crowd, to which he replied with provocative gestures that heightened the tension of the match.

Even when he scored Real Madrid's third goal, he confronted referee De Burgos Bengoetxea in a celebration overflowing with rage that forced Mbappé to cover his mouth.

Courtois was blunt after the match. On social media, he posted a message with a double meaning.

Specifically, he described Carlos Tartiere as a "Primera" stadium, right after Vinícius made a "Segunda" gesture to the stands. For many, it was a clear warning from the Belgian to his teammate.

Thibaut Courtois's internal message

According to sources close to the footballer, Courtois reportedly showed his frustration to those around him to stress that the team can't keep being affected by these attitudes.

"There can't always be controversies," he reportedly repeated, upset by how the focus shifts from sports to off-the-field issues.

| Europa Press

The Belgian goalkeeper believes that provocations harm Real Madrid, especially in away matches, where he becomes the target of the rival fans.

For him, the club's image and calm on the field must be above individual gestures.

A problem that repeats too often

The Vinícius case isn't new at the white house. On several league visits, he had already been involved in similar episodes, sparking verbal confrontations with opponents and fans in the stands.

What is starting to change is the stance of the locker room's heavyweights, who seem determined not to cover up his excesses anymore.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso has made it clear that he demands intensity and commitment from everyone, both in attack and defense.

Vinícius Júnior remains a key piece of the project, but if he doesn't control his temper, he risks losing support where he needs it most: inside the locker room.