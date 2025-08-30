Xabi Alonso leaves out his new signing with his statements: he prefers someone else

Dani Carvajal is the big news at the start of the season at Real Madrid, since he is finally ready to reclaim his spot on the right wing.

He played his first minutes against Osasuna and started against Real Oviedo, confirming that his return is a huge boost for the team.

Although he hasn't reached his best form yet, his mere presence brings security to the locker room and trust in Xabi Alonso. The coach himself has explained it clearly: "Carvajal at 80% is still one of the best full-backs in the world."

The idea is for him to gradually regain his best shape and once again establish himself as a defensive pillar and a leader in the most important matches.

Full trust from Xabi Alonso

The coach from Tolosa has highlighted not only what Carvajal brings on the field, but also his emotional influence on the group.

"He's the captain, he leads a lot. He has many hours of experience here at Bernabéu, in the Champions League, and in La Liga.

He knows what needs to be done to win and passing that on will be essential. Carvajal is already here," said Xabi Alonso after the first matchday.

That trust doesn't mean he's going to rush things. The coaching staff have a very measured plan so the full-back can gradually add minutes without risking setbacks.

That's why, in these first weeks, he'll alternate starts with Trent Alexander-Arnold, so he can regain his rhythm without overexertion and be at his best when the decisive part of the season arrives.

The rotation plan

Xabi Alonso himself has made it clear that he doesn't intend to rush Carvajal. The goal is for him to reach March and April in top physical condition, ready to face the most demanding challenges of the season.

The rotation with Trent Alexander-Arnold will be key in that regard, as it will allow Carvajal to be protected while also keeping a high competitive level on the right wing.

Meanwhile, the question remains about his return to the national team. Alonso didn't want to get involved in this matter, but he hinted that it depends on the coach and how his recovery progresses.

For the coach, the important thing is for the full-back to keep building positive momentum at Real Madrid before thinking about international commitments.

The best possible signing

Carvajal's return is seen as a true signing within the club. Last season, his absence was felt too much, and now his comeback strengthens the team both athletically and emotionally.

"Very good, the coach already said it. Training hard and getting into competition rhythm, which will come with sessions and minutes. I'm very happy to be able to play at home today, where I feel very loved," said Dani Carvajal after his return to Bernabéu.

Ultimately, Real Madrid are getting back the best right-back in the world. A player who, at 32 years old, remains irreplaceable and is set to be key in Xabi Alonso's new era.