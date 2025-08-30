Franco Mastantuono opens up to his inner circle about his signing with Real Madrid

Franco Mastantuono is thoroughly enjoying his first weeks as a Real Madrid player.

The Argentine always dreamed of wearing the white jersey, and now he's living it firsthand. The contact with his new teammates, the Valdebebas facilities, and the magic of Santiago Bernabéu have shown him that this club is special.

According to what he has shared with his family, the experience has surprised him even more than he had desired.

"It's amazing, beyond what anyone might think before arriving here. The club, the fans, the stadium, the amenities, the treatment, the facilities... I expected it to be big, but reality has exceeded it," he said enthusiastically.

At just 18 years old, he has become one of the great hopes for Madridists.

Step by step in the new challenge

The footballer is aware that he still needs to grow. European soccer is much more demanding technically and in terms of game speed. To adapt, he needs to improve in some areas.

Greater speed when facing opponents is one of the goals he has set together with the coaching staff.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Physically, Mastantuono arrives prepared. Intensity and strength won't be a problem for him, since he has trained with great discipline in Argentina.

What Mastantuono now needs is to loosen up in attack and show all his offensive talent at the right moment, something that Xabi Alonso trusts will happen over time.

Xabi Alonso's trust

The new Real Madrid coach has placed in the young Argentine a trust that is evident in training sessions and matches.

Mastantuono has already left a good impression with his pressing work and defensive support. That commitment has allowed him to carve out a place among much more experienced players.

| Europa Press

Xabi Alonso has made it clear that he considers him important for the present. Although it will still be some time before he is seen as one of the offensive references, his development could make him a decisive footballer.

The coaching staff especially values his attitude, his constant effort, and the personality he shows despite his youth.

A gem with his own personality

Madridists have already noticed that Mastantuono has something special. You don't need to be an expert to perceive his personality and the way he faces challenges.

In every action he conveys confidence, and that character is what makes people think he can become a reference for the club and the Argentine national team in the coming years.

The path won't be easy, because at Real Madrid there is competition in every position. However, Mastantuono seems ready to fight.

His dream now is to earn Xabi Alonso's trust and meet the demands that come with wearing the white jersey.