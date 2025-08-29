Golden signing to forget Dani Ceballos: Florentino Pérez already knows what he wants

At Real Madrid, there are no longer so many doubts about Dani Ceballos's future. Although this summer it seemed he could leave, he has ultimately stopped his departure and will remain with the team, but not for much longer.

In Real Madrid's offices, they are certain that next summer will be the time to look for a transfer to get some money before it's too late.

Dani Ceballos's contract ends in 2027, but at 29 years old and without a guaranteed starting spot in the squad, his sale next year seems inevitable.

From Valdebebas, they estimate they could bring in between 10 and 15 million for his transfer, in addition to saving his gross annual salary of 10 million. The main beneficiary would be Nico Paz, who would have the door open to return.

Nico Paz dreams of returning to Bernabéu

The Argentine midfielder is developing at Como and has made it clear that one of his dreams is to return to Real Madrid.

He wants to do it soon, but with one clear condition: He won't accept coming back to sit on the bench. Nico Paz is asking for a significant role in the first team, because what he most desires is to keep growing and be a protagonist.

His salary would be lower than Ceballos's, about 8 million gross, which would also mean savings for the club's coffers.

At Chamartín, they value his ambition, but they also know they can't promise him minutes if he doesn't earn them on the field. The 2026 World Cup appears on the horizon as a showcase that could boost his chances.

Ceballos loses importance with Xabi Alonso

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos is going through a difficult time. With Ancelotti, he had opportunities and managed to keep his continuity, but with Xabi Alonso, everything has changed.

The coach isn't convinced by his role and sees him as one of the last in the rotation. That's why it wouldn't be surprising if he spends much of the season on the bench.

The situation is frustrating for the Sevillian, who still dreams of returning to Betis someday.

However, the verdiblanco club can't take on either his current salary or his transfer fee, so his departure will have to be to another destination. For now, this summer he rejected the option of Marseille, but the doors remain open.

A generational change

Real Madrid has been planning a transition in the squad for some time, with the idea of rejuvenating it as much as possible.

Ceballos's farewell in 2025 would be another step in that direction, making room for young talents like Nico Paz. For Xabi Alonso, the team's future depends on giving responsibility to the new generations.

The commitment to youth is already reflected in signings like Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, or Franco Mastantuono, and Nico Paz's return would be another move in that direction.

Everything suggests that next season will be one of clear transition: Ceballos will say goodbye and Nico will return to try to establish himself in the white midfield.