Real Madrid find a center back better than Sergio Ramos: 'Free and a starter now'

One of the main priorities for Real Madrid in this past transfer window was to strengthen the defense, something they've achieved by signing the Spanish international with Spain, Dean Huijsen. However, Xabi Alonso wants even more pieces for his defense, even though the transfer window has already closed until January 2026. The idea was to try to fish in the Premier, but, with the transfer window now closed, Madrid has had to turn to another option: free and better than Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos, current defender for Club de Fútbol Monterrey and with a past at Real Madrid, was, is, and will be one of the best center-backs in the club's history. Madrid keeps a great footballing memory of him, which is why they've set their sights on a center-back who's ready to be a starter and who will join Xabi Alonso's team for free. Madrid's idea is clear: they want to go all in for the new Sergio Ramos, who's ready to be a starter and who, as we've explained, would arrive completely free of charge.

The transfer window is closed, which is why the club has had to look for alternatives to strengthen a defense that, for now, still isn't complete. Xabi Alonso was already asking for reinforcements, but in the spotlight was a young prospect who's set to become the new Sergio Ramos for Madrid. The signing is already confirmed and "e-Notícies" can confirm that, if nothing changes, he will soon make his debut under the orders of the Basque Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid finds a center-back better than Sergio Ramos: "free and a starter now"

Madrid's transfer window has been practically unbeatable, but Florentino Pérez could put the finishing touch with a spectacular signing: he will be better than Sergio Ramos and will arrive for free. Real Madrid, already thinking about further strengthening their defense, is looking for a new center-back and has set their sights on a young Spanish prospect. He strongly reminds many of Sergio Ramos, although most football experts claim that we're looking at a talent even better than the former captain of the Madrid ship.

The transfer window has already closed, but Madrid has two clear alternatives, just like the rest of the clubs. The first is to sign players who are free agents or without a contract and, the second option is to turn to the youth academy, where there are prospects coming up very well prepared. In this case, Madrid has chosen this second option, as they've found a talented defender who's more than similar to Sergio Ramos, a defender who plays in Mexico.

Dean Huijsen will lead Madrid's defense, but Xabi Alonso wants to pair the Spaniard with another reliable, very young center-back who would join the first team for free. This is Joan Martínez, a Madrid Castilla defender who's only 18 years old (18 años) and who already knows what it's like to make his debut in a friendly with the team now led by the Spaniard Xabi Alonso.

Joan Martínez joined Real Madrid from Levante, where his talent didn't go unnoticed. Since his arrival, he has shown himself to be a player with outstanding skills, both in defense and in building from the back.

His ability to anticipate plays and his calmness under pressure have led to comparisons with Sergio Ramos: now Real Madrid wants him to have a first-team spot.