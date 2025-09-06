Vinícius Júnior's soap opera comes to an end, it's over: maximum excitement at the Bernabéu

Since the surprising defeat in the race for the Ballon d'Or, Vinícius Júnior has faced a drastic drop in his performance. Before that episode, Real Madrid's "7" stood out for his physical power and his dribbling skills, but above all, he was remarkable for his self-confidence. That belief in his talent allowed him to perform at his highest level, even scoring goals in Champions League finals.

However, not being recognized by FIFA had a deep impact on his morale and, since then, he hasn't been the same player.

The season after the Ballon d'Or disappointment

The season following the loss of the Ballon d'Or was, without a doubt, the most difficult for Vinícius Júnior. The confidence that had driven him to be one of the best in the world disappeared, and his performance on the field showed it. It was a season in which he wasn't decisive in key moments and in which the connection with Kylian Mbappé didn't meet expectations.

In addition, the uncertainty about his future increased when, in the summer, almost due to contractual issues, he was close to leaving Real Madrid. The main reason was his desire to be placed on the same salary scale as Mbappé, something Florentino Pérez flatly refused. This disagreement led to tensions within the club, which caught the attention of teams from Saudi Arabia, who tried to take advantage of the situation.

The turning point: the bench and the comeback

Xabi Alonso decided to leave Vinícius on the bench against Oviedo, a decision that, although justified for the collective good, ended up being much more significant than expected.

In the final moments of the match, Vinícius came onto the field, and in just a few minutes, he made it clear that he still had a lot to offer, scoring a goal and providing an assist. This display of determination seemed to have marked a turning point in his season. In the next league match, Vinícius scored again, which further consolidated his comeback.

Once he has overcome the emotional slump from the Ballon d'Or, Vinícius Júnior is showing that he still has the ability to be one of the best in the world.

Vinícius Júnior's future is clear: agreement on the horizon

Vinícius Júnior is regaining his level, and with it, also his future at Real Madrid. The club, which once doubted his contract renewal, now sees him as a key player.

Both the Brazilian and Florentino Pérez are clear that his future is at Bernabéu. If he keeps up the level he has shown recently, there won't be any problem for both parties to reach an agreement to extend his contract. The Madrid "7" is back and, if he keeps this performance, he will be an essential piece in Real Madrid's new project, putting an end to any debate about his future.