Joan Laporta explodes: 'You either sign before September ends or you're going to the stands'

Joan Laporta has changed the course of a struggling FC Barcelona in recent seasons. Bartomeu and Rosell left the club on the verge of bankruptcy, but Laporta has managed to steer the situation by taking controversial and desperate measures, although, of course, they were absolutely necessary. Thanks to the president's work and his decisions, results and good soccer have returned to Can Barça.

To achieve this, Joan Laporta has had to juggle many things. The board is making every possible effort to return to the 1:1 rule, which would mean regaining financial stability. After much effort, the goal is getting closer, so Laporta isn't willing to throw it all away for a heavyweight in the Barça locker room.

Joan Laporta issues an ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong

Joan Laporta has kept a tense conversation with Frenkie de Jong to discuss his future. The Dutch international's contract ends in June 2026, and if he doesn't renew before the end of September, he could end up in the stands. Barça has been after "21" for a long time, pressuring him to sign, and despite good intentions, the signature hasn't arrived yet.

When everything seemed to indicate that the Dutchman's future was to continue at Barça, the situation took a radical turn. The transfer market has already closed and Frenkie de Jong still hasn't renewed. This situation greatly worries Joan Laporta, since he knows that he will have to make a difficult decision in the coming weeks.

If everything remains the same until January and Frenkie de Jong hasn't renewed, at that point he will be free to negotiate his future with any team and leave Barça for free. Therefore, to avoid this scenario, Joan Laporta has gotten serious. He has made it clear to De Jong that he must renew now, otherwise he could be left in the stands as a pressure tactic.

Frenkie de Jong makes a move after Joan Laporta's warning

In recent days, it seems that Frenkie de Jong has stepped up. He has already broken ties with his former agent, Ali Dursun, who was holding up his client's contract renewal due to commissions. Not only that, his new representatives have already been seen at Barça's offices to resume talks.

This gesture shows what Frenkie de Jong has always said publicly: he wants to stay at Barça. However, even though all parties are relatively calm, Joan Laporta has already set the deadline. If De Jong hasn't renewed before the end of September, his future could be in the stands.