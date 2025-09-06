Official announcement from Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso's dream signing is worth €36M

The start of the season for Real Madrid has been promising. The arrival of Xabi Alonso on the bench has driven a change in the team's dynamic. Defensively, the white squad has strengthened considerably, with key signings such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras.

However, although the defense and attack are well covered, Real Madrid is still searching for a solution for the midfield. The departure of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos has left a significant gap in the center, and since then, the club hasn't taken clear steps to strengthen this area.

| Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has tried to bring in a new midfielder this summer. However, despite the interest of several players, the deal hasn't materialized. Florentino Pérez's priority has been to strengthen the defense, which has set aside the search for a replacement for the historic midfielders.

Names on the table

Despite not having managed to sign a midfielder, Xabi Alonso has several players in mind.

Among them are names such as Vitinha, Barella, Adam Wharton, or Mac Allister, who have been linked to Real Madrid in recent months.

However, Xabi Alonso's greatest desire is another footballer, one he knows well from his time in Germany.

Angelo Stiller: the future midfielder of Real Madrid

Angelo Stiller, a 22-year-old midfielder, has shown great quality at Stuttgart, where he has established himself as a key piece of the team.

| Europa Press

His ability to recover the ball, distribute play, and make quick transitions has made him a complete midfielder. This would be ideal for Xabi Alonso's system. Although he is young, his football maturity and quality have placed him on the radar of several of the most important clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid.

What makes Stiller even more attractive is his release clause, which in 2026 will be only €36 million. This makes the midfielder an economic opportunity for Real Madrid, which is seriously evaluating his transfer. Xabi Alonso, a great admirer of his play, believes Stiller can be the axis of the midfield of the future, filling the gap left by Modric and Kroos.

Real Madrid is clearly focused on strengthening their midfield. With the option of Angelo Stiller in sight, it seems that next summer could bring a major new addition to the team.