U-turn in Dani Ceballos's Future: Major Surprise at Bernabéu

Dani Ceballos has experienced everything in recent months. At the end of last season, his future at Real Madrid wasn't guaranteed and there was speculation about his possible departure in the past summer transfer market.

However, although his performance had been certainly irregular, the Madrid fans cried out for his continuity, which led Ceballos to stay and renew his contract until 2027. The constant displays of affection from the Bernabéu crowd were decisive in preventing his departure and redirecting his future at the white club.

Dani Ceballos's Season Returns Him to His Place

Despite the renewal and the departure of Toni Kroos, the early stages of the season for Dani Ceballos weren't easy. In the first matches, he didn't have many minutes and it seemed he wasn't in Carlo Ancelotti's immediate plans. The competition in Real Madrid's midfield is fierce, with players like Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde.

Ceballos's situation changed when the team's collective performance wasn't as expected. Real Madrid's gameplay issues allowed Dani Ceballos to enter the starting eleven and he hasn't left since. Since then, the '19' has replied greatly to the opportunity given by Ancelotti, showing a great performance that now translates into the best possible reward.

Dani Ceballos Sounds for a Return to the Spanish National Team

This U-turn in his performance has caused a notable change in his immediate future. Dani Ceballos is now indisputable for Ancelotti and has established himself as a reference in Real Madrid's midfield. This change in his situation could open the door for his return to the Spanish National Team, where he is expected to be drafted soon, as recently revealed by Antón Meana.

"In the Federation, they already believe it's time to lift the veto on Dani Ceballos." A resolution that would confirm, once again, Ceballos's evolution this season, reflecting his resilience to overcome difficult moments and seize opportunities. Meanwhile, it's also a way to leave behind everything that happened with Gavi, who should also return to La Roja in the next draft.

If he maintains this level of play, the future of Dani Ceballos, both at Real Madrid and in the Spanish National Team, seems to be guaranteed for the future.