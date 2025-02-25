Goodbye Barça, Alexander Isak Celebrates: Deco Says Goodbye, Deal Closed, Goes to Arsenal

Deco is focusing all his efforts on finding a replacement for Lewandowski. To date, several names have come to the forefront, but Alexander Isak seems to be the one Flick likes the most. Robert Lewandowski's level remains TOP, but it is also true that fatigue is starting to take its toll on the Polish striker.

Deco is aware that age is unforgiving and that Barça needs to find a reliable striker who can replace Lewandowski. In fact, in recent matches, Flick has been getting used to substituting the Polish player in the final minutes with Ferran Torres, so considering Alexander Isak makes a lot of sense. The Swede has become an attractive option for Barça thanks to his really good numbers in front of goal: 30 matches, 21 goals, and 5 assists.

However, Alexander Isak is not the only '9' on Deco's agenda. The sporting director is also closely following Jonathan David, Benjamin Sesko, Luis Díaz, and Viktor Gyökeres. The problem for Barça is that one of the candidates will drop from this list, as Arsenal is very close to finalizing his signing.

Arsenal Gets Ahead of Deco

It is true that Alexander Isak is the big favorite, but it is also true that Barça is considering other more economical options like Viktor Gyökeres. However, Gyökeres, a true area killer as his numbers attest, is also being followed by other teams. In fact, several sources indicate that Arsenal will secure his services in the coming weeks for the next season.

In this regard, the Londoners would be willing to put 70 million on the table to acquire the Sporting Lisbon forward. Although the Swedish striker's clause amounts to 100M, Sporting is willing to lower their demands to close the deal. Mikel Arteta wants Viktor Gyökeres on his team, so Alexander Isak has a clearer path to go to Barça.

Alexander Isak, the Favorite

The fact that Arsenal decides to sign Viktor Gyökeres would bring Alexander Isak closer to Barça. The problem for Deco is the unaffordable price of the Swedish international, valued at 160 million, which will only be reduced if Newcastle doesn't qualify for the next Champions League. Flick firmly believes that Isak's profile is ideal for the team and will do everything possible to incorporate him.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak longs to take a step up in his career next summer and dreams of landing at Camp Nou. He knows that his departure will not be easy; if Newcastle ends up securing Champions League spots, they will want to count on his participation no matter what. His clause exceeding 100 million means that Barça, if they want to sign him, would have to make some significant sales.