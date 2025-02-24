He's at Messi's Level, Hansi Flick Wants Him: Top Signing, and Free, for Barça

Lionel Messi left an indelible mark on FC Barcelona. From the moment he took his first steps at Camp Nou, the Argentine star dazzled the world with his unparalleled talent. Over the years, the '10' established himself as the greatest of all time with his ability to score and assist in practically every match he played.

His superiority over opponents was overwhelming, and during his golden era, Barça became the most feared team in Europe thanks to his influence on the game. However, due to the club's poor financial situation, Leo had to pack his bags. Now, Messi is trying to extend his career in MLS, enjoying his final years as a professional at Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Barça are desperately searching for his natural successor. Lamine Yamal has emerged as the great promise from the youth academy and many see him as the heir to the throne Messi left. However, Hansi Flick has a different vision: he knows that the best in the world currently plays in the Premier League and has already requested his signing for the next season.

Hansi Flick Wants the Only Star at Messi's Level

With Lamine Yamal still in development, Hansi Flick is very clear that FC Barcelona must bet on Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is the closest thing to Messi that exists and has even broken one of his most challenging records. In his last match, Salah scored a goal and provided an assist, thus reaching eleven matches scoring and assisting, breaking the record set by the Argentine star in 2014/2015.

Under normal circumstances, signing Mohamed Salah would be an impossible task, as he is one of Liverpool's stars and an icon at Anfield. But the situation has changed drastically: his contract ends this summer and he won't renew, so he will leave for free. This scenario opens a unique opportunity for Barça to acquire one of the best players in the world without paying a transfer fee and Hansi Flick is starting to get excited.

If the operation finally comes to fruition, Mohamed Salah would generate an impact similar to what Messi had in his best years. His ability to decide matches and unbalance defenses makes him an ideal piece to lead Hansi Flick's new project. For now, the German coach is already clear: he wants Salah as Barça's new great star.