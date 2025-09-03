Neither Dani Ceballos nor Arda Güler is the best: the new Modric is 19 years old and worth €40M

Real Madrid urgently needs to find its new playmaker. After Modric's departure to AC Milan, Xabi Alonso's team has been left without a leader in midfield. Florentino Pérez is fully aware of this.

At the moment, Arda Güler is the one taking on that role, while Dani Ceballos is waiting for his turn on the bench. However, although both are great assets for the club, they are still far from the level required to lead the white squad. In this scenario, Real Madrid has taken advantage of this transfer window to explore the possible signing of Modric's heir.

We're talking about a 19-year-old talent, valued at €40 million, whom Xabi Alonso likes a lot. This is Kees Smit. The AZ Alkmaar midfielder is one of the biggest sensations in European soccer, an emerging talent who has been closely followed by several European giants for some time.

Kees Smit's price is already set

AZ Alkmaar is clear that it won't let its star leave for less than €40 million. This is a figure that, in the current market, may be attractive for a club like Real Madrid, which is used to investing in young players with great potential. Florentino Pérez has already shown on numerous occasions that these kinds of bets fit his sporting model.

At just 19 years old, Kees Smit has shown surprising maturity. He moves comfortably in the center of the field, controls the tempo of the game, and contributes both in creation and recovery. These are qualities that fit with the philosophy Xabi Alonso wants to instill in the team, marked by balance, high pressing, and constant movement in midfield.

Kees Smit's words about Real Madrid

Kees Smit, aware of Real Madrid's interest, hasn't avoided talking about the rumors and admitted he feels flattered: "First I want to show here that I can do well and be important. Real Madrid's interest is positive, but if I go there, I don't know how many times I'll play. I liked seeing it and reading about it."

These statements show the ambition and, at the same time, the caution of a footballer who doesn't want to rush things. His priority remains to grow at AZ Alkmaar, but he doesn't hide that playing at Bernabéu would be a dream. For the white club, having a footballer who is already aware of Madrid's demands is a plus.

Kees Smit's signing changes everything

Kees Smit's arrival in 2026 would have immediate effects in the locker room. Arda Güler and Dani Ceballos would be the main ones affected, as their playing time would be reduced. At Valdebebas, they are aware that both need continuity to grow, but the bet on the Dutchman would force a reshuffle in the rotation.

Real Madrid, once again, is moving with a vision for the future. With Modric already gone and Kroos retired, the club is looking for a new brain on the field. In this sense, all roads lead to Kees Smit, who could be that heir who keeps the tradition of great playmakers at Real Madrid alive.