Deco gives the order: €60M and out of Barça, Joan Laporta accepts, goodbye

Deco and Joan Laporta are fully focused on achieving stability in the club's sporting and financial situation. In terms of play, with Hansi Flick's arrival last season and the results achieved, it seems that the goal has been met. On the financial side, the issue is different: there are still many loose ends to solve.

Barça needs a major financial injection to completely solve the existing economic problems. Deco and Joan Laporta's idea for this summer transfer window was to force a departure that would bring in a significant financial gain. Names like Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, or even Robert Lewandowski were on the table, but all of them remain at the club.

As a result, Deco and Joan Laporta are considering another, more feasible solution, although it is also more painful. First, there was talk of Gavi's possible departure, then Fermín López, and now it's Dani Olmo's turn. Barça's number 20 is one of the best footballers in the world, but his constant physical problems and inconsistency on the field could make him the one to be sacrificed.

Dani Olmo begins to be a problem

The player trained at La Masia was last summer's star signing. Barça paid Leipzig nearly €55 million (about $59.8 million) for his transfer and Dani Olmo replied immediately: he started the league championship on fire. He scored several goals in the first matches, leaving an excellent impression.

However, as the season went on, his countless physical problems began to take their toll. His great performances alternated with periods of absence due to injury, which ended up being the common denominator of last season for Dani Olmo. In addition, his registration issues also worked against him, mentally affecting his performance.

Deco and Joan Laporta fear that Dani Olmo could end up being a case similar to Dembélé in terms of injuries, which could lead to his departure from the Catalan club. His constant physical discomfort, combined with the enormous competition in midfield and the inconsistency of his performances, could be the last straw.

Lately, Dani Olmo is no longer as decisive and his possible departure is no longer ruled out. Barçapaid €55 million (about $59.8 million) for him, so they've set his asking price at €60 million (about $65.2 million). Deco and Joan Laporta have already discussed this matter privately and, if the opportunity arises, they will consider the departure of the fragile player born in Terrassa.