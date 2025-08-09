Ronald Araújo warns Andreas Christensen: 'There's a new center-back'

Until very recently, Barça could boast one of the best defensive lines in European soccer. Pau Cubarsí is the leader of the backline, while Iñigo Martínez served as his partner in the center of defense. However, now the Basque center-back has gone to Saudi Arabia, leaving a spot in the starting line-up for a new center-back.

Players like Ronald Araújo or Andreas Christensen are waiting for their chance on the bench, both with significant international stature. Last season, Iñigo Martínez established himself as the starting center-back alongside Cubarsí out of necessity. Christensen and Araújo, both out with long-term injuries, made things easier for the experienced Basque center-back.

Hansi Flick's gamble worked perfectly, and once both the Dane and the Uruguayan center-back had recovered from their respective injuries, they continued waiting for their opportunity. In this new season, things are changing: without Iñigo, Flick needs to count on Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen. Unexpectedly, the German coach has also included Gerard Martín in the center-back rotation.

Gerard Martín, change of role, from full-back to center-back

After several rumors placed Gerard Martín outside the club, his continuity is assured after the Asian tour. Hansi Flick trusts the defender's solidity, and that's why his role will change for the new season. After the emergence of Jofre Torrents and the departure of Iñigo Martínez, Gerard Martín will be converted to center-back.

This change of role has been surprising, but it has worked for Flick when he put it into practice during the Asian tour. This decision gives the coach peace of mind in case Pau Cubarsí, Ronald Araújo, or Andreas Christensen are unavailable. Flick trusts Gerard, who has shown good ball distribution, anticipation, defensive solidity, and personality.

Jofre Torrents also benefits

With Gerard Martín as a center-back, Jofre Torrents moves up to be Balde's backup. Gerard knows the team's routines perfectly, is well-liked in the locker room, and has an exemplary attitude. This is how he has become Hansi Flick's new utility player.

With Iñigo Martínez's departure, Gerard Martín becomes a reliable backup in the center of defense. Thanks to the hard work, patience, and good performance of the former Cornellà player, Gerard has rightfully earned his place in the squad. He has become a versatile player, showing that he can play in both positions, a quality highly valued by Flick.