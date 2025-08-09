Neither Madrid nor Real Sociedad, Endrick finds a new team in Spain: 'he'll go to the...'

Endrick isn't experiencing the desired start at Real Madrid. With Carlo Ancelotti he barely had any minutes and, when he started to gain momentum, an injury late in the season sidelined him.

The Brazilian arrived with high expectations, but his adaptation hasn't been easy. The club made a strong bet on his signing, although his role has been minimal.

In fact, he didn't even participate in the Club World Cup. This shows that, for now, Xabi Alonso's arrival hasn't meant the new opportunity for him that was desired. Reality has been different thanks to the emergence of an unexpected striker.

Gonzalo García wins the battle to be the "9"

Endrick was very eager for the change on the bench. He trusted Xabi Alonso would give him more opportunities, but it was Gonzalo who made better use of the chance.

The youth academy player dazzled in the Club World Cup. He stood out in the box, made a difference, and convinced the coach. For this reason, as of today, he is the chosen one to be Mbappé's natural backup.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @gonzalogarcia7_

Meanwhile, Endrick watches from the bench. His role will be secondary and, for this reason, the club is already considering a loan so he can get more minutes and experience.

Rayo emerges after the KO against Real Sociedad

Endrick certainly isn't lacking offers. Just a few weeks ago, Real Sociedad was very close to finalizing his signing. The deal seemed done, but doubts about his physical condition derailed the operation at the last moment.

Now a new interested party has emerged and, this time, Endrick wouldn't even have to move to another city. Specifically, it's Rayo Vallecano.

| Europa Press

The team with the stripe guarantees him minutes, a leading role, and a gradual adaptation to LaLiga. In addition, his style would fit with the offensive profile the Madrid-based team is looking for.

An opportunity to relaunch his career

Rayo Vallecano's interest is a great opportunity for Endrick. It would allow him to have continuity, minutes, and experience in a competitive context. He would do so without moving away from Real Madrid's spotlight.

At Santiago Bernabéu, they view the loan favorably and may have already started to finalize the operation: "He'll go to Rayo." They know it's the best for his growth and are clear that, for now, the intention is not to sell him. This way, Real Madrid only want him to mature and return better prepared.

In this regard, Xabi Alonso doesn't rule out counting on him in the future. However, it's clear that, as of today, Gonzalo García is ahead and Endrick needs to play.

This way, Rayo Vallecano awaits a response, Real Madrid deliberates, and Endrick, for now, continues waiting for his moment.