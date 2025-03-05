There is a Deal—Simeone Offers 75M to Knock Out Barça: Top Signing

The upcoming transfer market is expected to be very intense due to the decisions that need to be made by two of the giants of Spanish soccer. Atleti and Barça have their favorites clear to strengthen their squads, especially in the offensive area.

Simeone seeks to repeat the successful operation of Julián Álvarez with another top-level forward. Meanwhile, Flick wants to sign a winger or a forward who can complement the starting trio formed by Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. Given this situation, it's not surprising that both teams share the same desires.

Simeone and Flick Look to Liverpool

Simeone has set his sights on Liverpool to strengthen his forward line, something Flick has also done. Specifically, both coaches, despite having closely followed Darwin Núñez for months, have now focused their attention on another star. We're talking about Luis Díaz.

| Europa Press

The Colombian striker, who has had ups and downs this season, has proven to be a player with great talent, speed, and goal-scoring ability. However, despite his quality, Luis Díaz has become the desire of Simeone and Barça, as his future seems increasingly distant from Anfield.

Luis Díaz Wants a Change of Scenery

Simeone believes that Luis Díaz would fit perfectly into his scheme, bringing freshness and imbalance to the attack. On the other hand, at Barça, he would fit perfectly as a top-level substitute for the starting trio. Two very appealing scenarios for Liverpool's '7', who wants to embark on a new adventure.

In recent months, Luis Díaz's participation with Arne Slot has decreased, as have his scoring figures. Additionally, he is not happy with his contractual situation: he believes he deserves more than he receives. An ideal scenario for Barça and Atleti to enter the bidding for his signing.

However, everything seems to indicate that those from the capital have more resources to make his incorporation a reality. Simeone has almost accepted the departure of Griezmann and doesn't want to lose quality in the attack front. That's why Luis Díaz's name is so strongly mentioned in the offices of the Metropolitano.

Simeone Takes the Lead

Therefore, barring a major surprise, it seems that it will be Simeone who wins the game this time. It's true that Luis Díaz has confessed several times his interest in wearing Barça's jersey, but the Catalans would need to sell a heavyweight to afford his signing. It's rumored that the cost of his transfer will be around 75M.