Official, Barça Requests Loan of the New Cristiano Ronaldo: Joan Laporta Takes Him

Cristiano Ronaldo left an indelible legacy at Real Madrid: 451 goals and 4 Champions League titles made him a white legend. For several seasons, the Portuguese became Barça's particular kryptonite, snatching several titles from them, such as the 2011 Copa del Rey. He currently plays for Al-Nassr in Arabia, where he has become a true idol for the Saudi fans.

Without a doubt, CR7 has been one of the best footballers in the world over the last 15 years. Perhaps for this reason, Joan Laporta would be seriously considering the possibility of bringing in a player on loan whom many call "the new Cristiano Ronaldo." The sports management has its sights set on a select group of wingers for the next season, and the heir to the Madeira star is on the culé list.

Joan Laporta, After the New Cristiano Ronaldo

A young 20-year-old footballer plays at Manchester United, whom many nickname "the new Cristiano Ronaldo." He is currently a star in the Premier League, although his beginnings were in Atlético de Madrid's youth soccer. Born in Spain and with an Argentine mother, he is one of the great prospects for the Argentine National Team, but curiously his great reference is CR7: we are talking about Alejandro Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho is experiencing moments of uncertainty at his current club, Manchester United. Despite his undeniable talent, his relationship with United's Portuguese coach, Rúben Amorim, is not going through its best phase. In this situation, Joan Laporta has started to closely follow his situation, considering that he could be an interesting addition to the squad.

In the current season, he has played a total of 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists. He is a very skillful, versatile winger, as he can play in attacking midfield or false '9' positions. Alejandro Garnacho has amply demonstrated his quality, so Joan Laporta will request his loan due to his desire for a change of scenery.

Alejandro Garnacho Would Come on Loan

Joan Laporta knows that Garnacho's arrival would only be feasible on loan considering that the club has other priorities. Everything will depend on the decision made at Old Trafford regarding the player; for Barça, it would be an interesting addition to provide more competition for Raphinha in his position. The Argentine winger has a contract with United until 2028 with a market value of around 50M.

Manchester United might be willing to loan Alejandro Garnacho to a major club so he can continue his progression in a competitive league like the Spanish one. For Barça, the player would not represent any cost except for his salary and could be a more than interesting alternative for the left wing. For the young Argentine, his arrival at Camp Nou would be a challenge in his career and an opportunity to showcase his quality.