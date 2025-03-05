Surprise, Ferran Torres Receives 7 Offers in One Day and Goes After Deco: 'i Want...'

The season of Ferran Torres is being the most outstanding of his intense soccer career. Although he usually comes off the bench, Barça's "7" has proven to be the ideal game-changer for the most challenging moments. With 11 goals this season, Ferran has matched Lamine Yamal in scoring figures, becoming one of the team's most effective players.

However, despite his good level and the confidence given by Hansi Flick, Ferran Torres's stay at Barça could end sooner than expected. With a contract until 2027, the forward has become a very attractive piece for several clubs, which has put his name at the center of the transfer market.

A scenario that Deco could take advantage of to cash in and strengthen other positions on the field. According to "FCBNoticias," Ferran Torres already has seven offers on the table.

Offers for Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has attracted the interest of several major clubs in Europe. In the Premier League, teams like Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Aston Villa have shown interest in the player. All these clubs believe that the "7" could bring quality to their attack and are willing to bid for his signing, as they have plenty of money to try.

Meanwhile, in Italy, AC Milan and Napoli have also shown interest in signing Ferran Torres. Both teams want to dominate Serie A again and have considered Barça's winger to reclaim the throne. However, the Italians might have more trouble reaching the figure that Barça is asking for.

In this regard, the price that Deco has set for Ferran Torres's departure ranges between 35 and 40M euros. This amount could be a good deal for the Catalan club, which would use those funds to make new signings and strengthen other areas of the field. However, even though selling Ferran seems like a good option for the club's sports planning, the final decision about his future is in his hands.

Ferran Torres's Request to Deco

Although Barça would be willing to sell Ferran Torres to generate more salary mass and meet the demands of financial fair play, the player is clear that he wants to stay. However, he has also expressed what his current goal is.

In recent statements, Ferran Torres expressed: "I want to make useful minutes", reflecting his ambition to be an important piece in the team. If he finally decides to stay, Barça will respect his decision, as he still has a contract until 2027.

In any case, the last word belongs to Ferran Torres. If he decides to stay, he will have the opportunity to continue trying to secure a spot in Barça's starting eleven. Meanwhile, if he chooses to leave, Deco would take advantage of his sale to strengthen the squad for the next season.