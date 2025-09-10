There's an agreement, Barça offers €4M and Granada accepts: 'Laporta has the new Rüdiger'

Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has managed to finalize the signing of the new Antonio Rüdiger, who will leave Granada CF to join Hansi Flick's squad. The signing, as is evident, has already been agreed upon, but it will take place during the next winter transfer window, which is key for Barça to strengthen as needed. Laporta had the clear objective of strengthening his defense and, after several weeks of negotiations, has managed to sign the new Antonio Rüdiger, who will arrive from Granada, a Second Division team.

After Iñigo Martínez's departure, Barça considered that they needed to study the transfer market with the aim of strengthening the defense, which has been somewhat weakened. In fact, sources from Barça state that the squad is not yet finalized and that sales of players such as Gerard Martín are being considered in order to finalize some additional signings. All this would happen ahead of the next winter transfer window, especially because Barça wants to make room for the new Antonio Rüdiger, who will arrive from the Second Division.

Barça has reached a preliminary agreement to sign Óscar Naasei Oppong, a center-back from Ghana and current member of Granada in the Spanish Second Division.

Naasei, only 20 years old, has alternated between the reserve team and the first team of Granada during the last season, accumulating valuable minutes that have attracted the interest of Laporta's Barça. The culer club sees him as an investment for Barça Atlètic, but above all as a future project so that he can become a key piece of the culer first team.

If nothing goes wrong, the signing will become official during the winter transfer window: he comes with a reserve team contract, but the idea is for him to get minutes with Flick.