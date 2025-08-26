Mastantuono gets Florentino Pérez to talk to him: 'Not just anyone can say that'

Real Madrid left Asturias with three very valuable points and with the feeling that Xabi Alonso's project is continuing to take shape.

The victory against Oviedo confirmed that the white team is growing in intensity, but it also left another detail that has marked the hours afterward in the locker room.

Beyond the soccer aspect, what has come to light was Florentino Pérez's presence in the locker room at the end of the match.

The white president wanted to personally congratulate the players and dedicate some very special words to Franco Mastantuono, the young Argentine who experienced his first start as a Madridist.

A gesture that makes a difference

According to reports, Florentino Pérez approached Franco Mastantuono and gave him a message that will remain forever in his memory.

Specifically, Real Madrid's president told the Argentine: "Now you can say you've started for Real Madrid at 18 (18), not everyone can say that, right?"

This sentence reflects the full trust of the top executive in a talent who is just beginning to write his story.

The Argentine, who had made his debut with minutes against Osasuna, had his first big opportunity at Carlos Tartiere.

His performance, serious and self-sacrificing in defense, convinced Xabi Alonso, who included him as just another player in a starting eleven full of changes.

The president wanted to highlight that achievement, aware of how difficult it is to earn a place in a club with so much competition.

Xabi Alonso's commitment to youngsters

The Basque coach keeps showing that he doesn't hesitate to give prominence to the youngest players.

Mastantuono wasn't the only newcomer who appeared in the starting eleven, but he was the one who drew the most attention because of his potential and what he could mean for the future.

Xabi Alonso insisted in a press conference that he wants a squad in which everyone feels important.

"Today was a match to see that we're still growing. We have twenty-something players and I'm going to try to get the best out of everyone," he explained. This statement reinforces the idea that there will be rotations and opportunities for everyone, as long as they respond on the field.

Franco Mastantuono, motivated for what's next

Florentino Pérez's message is not only a recognition, but also a boost of confidence. Mastantuono, who has already shown his ability to adapt to the group, now faces the challenge of establishing himself and proving that he's not a sporadic appearance.

At just 18 (18) years old, he now has the opportunity to grow alongside stars like Mbappé or Vinícius, and under the guidance of a coach who trusts him. The club believes that the excitement he brings can spread to the locker room and become an example for the future.