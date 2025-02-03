Surprise with Ansu Fati: receives a new offer on the last day of the market, farewell Barça

Ansu Fati is undoubtedly the main protagonist of these last hours of Barça's market. Let's remember that last season, after several injuries that hindered his progress, he decided to go on loan to Brighton to regain confidence. There he tried to show his best version, but he didn't succeed and had to return to the Catalan club without achieving his goal.

With the arrival of Hansi Flick, Ansu Fati thought he would have a new opportunity, as the German coach had promised to give him more minutes to showcase his talent. However, injuries and his lack of professionalism at times have cost him Flick's trust, who hasn't hesitated to leave him out of the squad on several occasions. Despite his quality, the "10" hasn't managed to regain the prominence he had a couple of years ago and his departure from FC Barcelona is almost a necessity.

The 4 offers Ansu Fati has already rejected: Betis, Sevilla, Ajax, and Girona

Ansu Fati has received several offers to leave Barça, with the first ones coming from teams in the Andalusian capital. Both Betis and Sevilla asked FC Barcelona about the possibility of a loan for the talented forward, seeking to incorporate him into their ranks to help him regain his best form. Ajax also showed interest in the Spanish forward, and Girona positioned itself as another potential destination for Fati, who seemed to have several options to leave the City of Counts.

But despite these offers, Ansu Fati has always been clear about his desire to stay at FC Barcelona. He has repeatedly expressed his intention to remain at the club and fight for a spot on the team. This has stalled some operations, such as the possible loan of Marcus Rashford, so Deco and Laporta have said enough and are pressuring him to accept the latest offer he has received.

New offer for Ansu Fati on the last day of the market

Tonight the transfer market closes, and a completely unexpected surprise has occurred. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati has received a new offer that could change his future. Porto, a Portuguese club known for its ability to manage young talents, has shown interest in acquiring the "10".

Porto considers that Ansu Fati would be an important piece and they are willing to offer him good conditions. Additionally, the Portuguese league is an environment where Ansu could regain his level, as it is an environment without too much pressure. Now, while Deco, Laporta, and Flick are eager for him to leave, the decision is still not made.

If Ansu Fati decides to accept Porto's offer, his future at Barça will be marked by this loan, and his return to Camp Nou will depend on his performance in Portugal. We'll see what happens.