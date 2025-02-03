It's official, he signs with Real Madrid for 8 million: 'Dani Carvajal and...'

This weekend, Real Madrid suffered an unexpected defeat against RCD Espanyol by 1-0. A result that could have significant consequences for Carlo Ancelotti's team's plans. Besides losing three crucial points in the title race, Real Madrid was affected by the injury of Antonio Rüdiger, their best center-back.

This new absence adds to the recent injuries of other key players like Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal, which has left Madrid's defensive line very depleted. In fact, with David Alaba still not fully fit, Raúl Asencio is the only center-back available for the upcoming commitments. The current situation is leading Florentino Pérez and Carlo Ancelotti to reconsider the planning for the next season, as no one will arrive now.

| Canva Pro

The 2 signings Real Madrid is considering

With accumulated injuries and the need to strengthen the defense, the club is looking for short and long-term solutions. First, the signing of Alexander-Arnold seems to be getting closer: the Liverpool player is the main option to reinforce the right flank and compete with Dani Carvajal. However, despite the rumors, there is still nothing guaranteeing his arrival at Bernabéu, so everything remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, while Alexander-Arnold's future remains uncertain, a surprise in Real Madrid's planning is already closed. Miguel Gutiérrez, the young left-back from Girona, will return to Madrid for a sum of 8 million euros. This move, which will be official once the current season ends, represents a great opportunity for Real Madrid.

Miguel Gutiérrez will return to Real Madrid

Miguel Gutiérrez, who went through the youth ranks of La Fábrica, shines in LaLiga with Girona. His performance has been key for Míchel, and his return to Real Madrid is seen as an excellent option for Carlo Ancelotti. Additionally, his price of only 8 million invites Florentino Pérez not to let the opportunity slip away.

| Europa Press

With the possibility of having two of the best wing-backs in the world, Dani Carvajal and Miguel Gutiérrez, Real Madrid could strengthen their defensive area at a reduced cost. This excellent deal not only provides Carlo Ancelotti with more depth and quality in his squad but also gives a boost to Miguel Gutiérrez.

Miguel Gutiérrez's return to Real Madrid for 8 million could be key for the aspirations of the next campaign. With Dani Carvajal on the other flank, Carlo Ancelotti will have two top-level players ready to work tirelessly in attack and defense. Additionally, we can't forget that the possibility of Alexander-Arnold also arriving is real, giving an even greater quality boost to the white locker room.