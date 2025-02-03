It's official, Barça signs and breaks the market: 'Nico González sold, 30M€ arrive'

Nico González, midfielder for Oporto trained at La Masia of Barça, is about to reach an agreement with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, a club that will pay 60M€. Nico González, in fact, has already committed to Guardiola days ago, but for everything to be finalized the agreement between Oporto and Manchester City was missing, which will be closed today. Barça is already preparing, as from the sale of Nico González it will receive about 30M€ that it plans to use today: Joan Laporta wants to shake up the winter transfer market.

The winter transfer market ends this Monday, so Barça is working with little time, but with the intention of closing a signing thanks to Nico's income. Nico González was sold to Oporto a few summers ago and Barça reserved 40% of a future sale, so this transfer will economically help Flick's Barça. Nico González will play for Manchester City and Barça hopes to shake up the transfer market thanks to the income received from this operation: Rashford is not coming, but there is another signing.

| @nico14, Instagram

When no one expected it, Barça has revolutionized the winter transfer market with a surprising agreement to strengthen the first team led by Hansi Flick. If closed in time, it will be a real bomb, as Barça would have already managed to convince a star who would arrive now for less than 30 million euros. Hansi Flick was asking for reinforcements in the attack area and he will have them, as Barça has done its homework by shaking up the transfer market thanks to the sale of Nico González.

Nico González signs for Manchester City and Barça receives 30M€: Joan Laporta dives into the transfer market

Joan Laporta had been waiting for this moment for many months, as it should be remembered that Barça could barely close signings during the last summer market. With mortgages, but it seems that Barça already sees the light at the end of the tunnel and that means Laporta will be able to activate new signings, one of which is already closed. From costing 70 to coming to Barça for about 30 million euros: Laporta has closed the operation and the signing will be for now, it is confirmed by the culer club.

In addition to securing the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, Barça knows that, after the sale of Nico González, it will have a margin of 30M€ to sign this winter. It is precisely the price that Laporta has agreed upon, who confirms that Barça will shake up the market with a signing to strengthen the first team and go all out until the end. "The season is very long and Hansi Flick was asking for signings," explained sources from Barça, who confirm that the entity will go to the transfer market before it closes.

It's official, Barça signs and shakes up the market: "Nico González sold, 30M€ arrive"

Barça has little time, but confirms that it wants to take advantage of this 'deadline day' to close at least one new signing. This radical change would come from the sale of Nico González, for whom Manchester City will pay almost 60 million euros: Barça has 40% of his rights, it will receive 30M€. With these 30M€, Barça is already clear that it will go to the transfer market with the aim of closing something at the last minute: Joan Laporta wants to shake up the transfer market.

Barça will have a margin of 30 million euros to sign, money that Deco will invest in the arrival of a forward who could become a starter with Flick. Deco's Barça counts on Pau Víctor and Ansu Fati, but emphasizes the need to incorporate experience, especially now that the decisive stretch of the season is approaching. Laporta agrees with Flick: it's time to make a move to shake up the market, which gives no respite at the beginning of 2025.

Once the transfer of Nico González to Manchester City is completed, Barça will have 30 million extra to be able to sign in these last hours of the transfer market. Barça will try now, but if it doesn't succeed, it will close the signing for this next summer transfer market. The chosen one is Dominic Solanke, a 27-year-old forward from Tottenham for whom Barça will present a fixed offer of 30 million and with variables that would reach 20M€.