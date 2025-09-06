Real Madrid confirms the huge news about Aurélien Tchouaméni: the offer is on its way

Since Xabi Alonso's arrival at Real Madrid, Aurélien Tchouaméni has experienced a complete turnaround in his career. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the French midfielder was a player who adapted to several positions and was not always a starter.

This flexibility in his role, along with some performances below his level, led to criticism and, at times, even whistles from Santiago Bernabéu. However, all that is now in the past.

Aurélien Tchouaméni, starter and essential

With Xabi Alonso's arrival, the outlook for Aurélien Tchouaméni has changed completely. Now he has established himself as Real Madrid's starting pivot.

The Frenchman brings defensive strength, balance, and solidity to the midfield, while he also pushes forward with his long-range shots. His youth, adaptability, and growth have allowed him to become one of the most important players in the squad.

This change is not only an improvement in his performance but also a testament to Alonso's great work, who has given him the confidence needed to show his potential. Nowadays, it's hard to imagine a line-up without Aurélien Tchouaméni in the midfield. It seems he is destined to be one of the team's pillars in the near future.

Interest from top clubs

It's no surprise that the best teams in the world have started to take notice of Aurélien Tchouaméni, given his impressive level of play. Teams like Liverpool and PSG have shown interest in signing him.

Both clubs are willing to make a big offer for the midfielder, which could test Real Madrid's willingness to keep him. However, Florentino Pérez is clear that Tchouaméni is untouchable at this moment. Despite the interest from other top clubs, the president has no intention of letting him go.

Tchouaméni has proved his quality, and his importance on the field is undeniable. The player's future is at Bernabéu, and the white club has big plans for him.

Imminent renewal

Florentino Pérez not only wants to make sure that Aurélien Tchouaméni remains a key piece for Real Madrid, but he is also working to secure his long-term future.

Although Aurélien Tchouaméni's contract doesn't expire until 2028, the president doesn't want to take risks and is already considering offering him an improved contract to guarantee his stay.

With the current situation, Tchouaméni's future at Real Madrid is secured. If he keeps his level, he can become one of the best midfielders in the world, with the club's full trust and support.