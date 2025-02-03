Lamine Yamal's signing that neither Barça nor Joan Laporta can prevent: everything is finalized

Lamine Yamal, right winger for Barça at just 17 years old, has already become one of the great sensations of Joan Laporta's Barça and the football world. Still in his formative years, Lamine Yamal is already causing trouble for Barça, as neither the club nor Joan Laporta have been able to prevent him from signing a surprising and novel professional contract. Lamine Yamal has become one of the key figures of La Masia at Barça and, with just 2 years as a professional, he is already a structural pillar of the club.

Joan Laporta knows that La Masia must continue to be the essential pillar of Flick's new Barça and, therefore, he is willing to keep all its greatest promises under control. However, this won't be possible with Lamine Yamal, as the Spanish striker, who is already the great star of Barça, has signed a contract and Barça won't be able to prevent it. Joan Laporta already knows this, but he understands that the football world evolves and that, consequently, it will be vital to control Lamine Yamal in a friendly manner, as there is no other choice.

| @lamineyamal, Instagram

Barça dreams of seeing Lamine Yamal grow even more, but the truth is that the current Golden Boy is 17 years old and, for this very reason, the club wants to protect him. Or that was the initial intention, as neither Barça nor Joan Laporta have been able to prevent the latest big move of a Lamine Yamal who dreams of establishing himself in the elite. Joan Laporta already confirms the "disaster": at 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has signed a new and surprising professional contract that will put Barça led by Flick in trouble.

Lamine Yamal, from world star to big problem for Barça: 17 years old and already making Joan Laporta suffer

Barça didn't complete a good transfer market, but not everything is bad news, as La Masia continues to bear new fruits and the latest arrival has been Lamine Yamal. With Yamal, Barça has the future secured and so does President Joan Laporta. A Joan Laporta, however, who won't be able to prevent Lamine Yamal from signing a new professional contract outside of Barça.

According to recent reports, the young Spanish youth player trained at La Masia is very close to entering another new and great football dimension. Joan Laporta doesn't hide his concern, as he dreams of being able to retain and, above all, stabilize a Lamine Yamal who is revolutionizing social media with his Messi-like plays. And no, it's not a joke: Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, has already been compared to Maradona and Leo Messi, Barça legend now at Inter Miami.

Lamine Yamal's signing that neither Barça nor Joan Laporta can prevent: everything is closed

Lamine Yamal is already the great football and media gem of Barça: his playing style reminds of Maradona and his physique of Neymar Junior. In fact, at Barça they haven't stopped comparing Yamal with the greatest of all time, who continues his career at Inter Miami after winning the World Cup. Lamine Yamal also reminds of Neymar Junior in many aspects: also in one that especially worries Barça and that Laporta hasn't been able to and won't be able to prevent.

He is only 17 years old, but, for better or worse, Lamine Yamal has already entered another great dimension and Barça won't be able to prevent it, nor will Joan Laporta. Everything is closed: Lamine Yamal, new gem of Barça, has signed a great and spectacular professional contract and that's despite still being 17 years old and in his formative years.

Lamine Yamal has all kinds of commercial offers, but, according to the 'Diario SPORT', he would be close to accepting one that will transport him to a very different dimension. The well-known Spanish director and actor Santiago Segura wants to sign Lamine Yamal to appear in the new movie of the 'Torrente' saga, important in Spain for its 'rowdy' humor. Neither Barça nor Joan Laporta can prevent it: Lamine Yamal is already a star and his next step could be appearing on the big screens of our cinemas.