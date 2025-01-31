Sevilla apologizes to Barça and Laporta with an unexpected offer: '50% is...'

The relations between Barça and Sevilla, historically friendly, are not at their best. Within the Barça camp, José María del Nido's protests after the CSD granted the injunction in the "Dani Olmo case" didn't sit well. The president claimed to feel "a huge shame" and suspected that the rules of the game are not the same for everyone.

After that, and according to some media outlets, Barça decided to veto the Andalusian club and prevent, for example, the loan of Ansu Fati to the Sánchez-Pizjuán. However, Sevilla could earn Laporta's definitive forgiveness if they finally make a signing they are seriously considering. This would positively affect, albeit indirectly, the Catalan entity.

| Europa Press

Víctor Orta has had the task in this winter market of giving a quality boost to the Sevilla squad with high-level reinforcements. So far, Rubén Vargas and Akor Adams have arrived, but they want to go for more. In these last days of the market, Sevilla is working, according to the press close to the club's current affairs, on the arrival of a central defender and a left-back.

Mika Mármol, a great joy for Joan Laporta

For the center of the defense, García Pimienta, according to Canal Sur, has shown interest in Mika Mármol, who currently plays for UD Las Palmas. He arrived there in the summer of 2023 from Barça, who allowed his transfer at no cost but cleverly reserved 50% of his future sale. Therefore, whatever amount Sevilla pays for Mika Mármol, half would go to the Barça coffers.

In this context, the latest reports indicate that UD Las Palmas is not willing to negotiate the sale of one of their great defensive assets. Therefore, they refer to his release clause, which is set at 10 million euros; thus, 5 would be for the Catalans. There has also been reported interest from Roma in Mika Mármol, much more willing to pay that ten 'kilos' than Sevilla.

| Europa Press

It should also be remembered that García Pimienta has always been a great supporter of Mika Mármol. He had him under his orders first in Barça's reserve team, with whom he played 25 matches in the 2020/21 season. Additionally, last season, the Catalan coach, who was managing Las Palmas, was the one who proposed his signing; and he became one of his starting defenders.

García Pimienta is, in fact, the coach with whom Mika Mármol has had the most minutes; he was the one who finished developing him and launched him into professional football. And now in Sevilla, he wants to count on him again and that's why he insists to the management to make the financial effort. Meanwhile, at Barça, they are rubbing their hands.